Coldwell Banker Caine rebrands new homes division to combat Greenville inventory shortage

Coldwell Banker Caine has gone BLUE.

That’s the acronym now representing the new homes division of the Greenville real estate company, a rebranding made in response to the need for new housing due to low inventory across the Upstate market. Through BLUE– which stands for Builder/Developer-Focused, Leadership, Understanding and Excellence—Caine will work directly with builders and developers to specialize in all aspects of sales and marketing for new homes.

The branding change also comes with the addition of two new faces in the company’s leadership. BLUE will be led by vice president Briggs Napier and director of marketing Jenny Pancoast. Napier and Pancoast combined represent nearly 30 years’ worth of new homes and development sales and marketing experience in Atlanta, Raleigh/Durham and Minneapolis.

“We have significantly invested in the development and staffing of BLUE because we believe the timing is right for a new homes leader to emerge in the Upstate,” said Stephen Edgerton, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Caine. “With the knowledge, team and experience to bring developer projects to life, BLUE’s collaborative approach and turnkey processes allow our partners to build their revenue, pace and reputation—without taking their focus off of building inventory.”

The volume within Caine’s new homes division has increased more than 1000 percent over the last five years, growing from 67 units and $12 million n 2016 to 385 units and $140 million in 2020. The Greenville area is facing a near-historic inventory crunch, with around only 1,500 active listings now available in the market.

Cliffs announces Wildwood enclave

The Cliffs company of Travelers Rest, which has founded a collection of seven private luxury communities winding throughout the peaks and lakes of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has launched Wildwood at The Cliffs at Walnut Grove, an enclave of 13 homes near Asheville, N.C.

The “cabin chic” homes at Wildwood come in two floorplan ranging from 2,575 to 3,112 square feet, each with three bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Homesites range between .85 and 2.3 acres. All homes are single story with screened-in porches and a unique layout. Wildwood is situated near a covered pavilion with a fireplace, and buyers will have access to the wealth of additional club amenities throughout The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.

Pricing for Wildwood at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ranges from $1.295 to 1.595 million. A club membership to The Cliffs is available for purchase separately, which grants homeowners access to seven distinct clubs and nationally acclaimed golf courses in addition to a variety of club amenities and programs.

Richards to chair NAI leadership board

Jason Richards, global business director and shareholder of the Greenville commercial real estate brokerage firm NAI Earle Furman, has been named chair of the NAI Global Leadership Board.

The NAI Leadership Board provides proactive leadership to increase profitability, professionalism, technical capability, integrity and standards of practice throughout the organization. It fosters and promotes activities, education and communication that elevate the level of engagement and productivity of offices, agents and the organization at large. Richards will also serve on the NAI Global Board’s executive leadership committee, which aligns strategies, goals and objectives so the organization can perform efficiently under a shared vision.

Also at NAI Earle Furman, the company recently announced two new hires. Greenville native and Clemson graduate Tyler Whims, most recently director of construction services at Reedy Property Group, will join the firm’s Huff Creek Properties team. And former paralegal Ashley Blount will provide administrative support to associates at Huff Creek specializing in land tracts ranging from home sites to farms.

C. Dan Joyner Realtors adds to staff

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors of Greenville recently added several new agents: Garrett Todd, Lisa Creech, Christina DeRubis and David Kesler to the North Pleasantburg office, Jacqueline McCullough and James McLemore to the Woodruff at Five Forks office, and Derek Pinkerton to the Spartanburg office.

Todd, a graduate of The Fine Arts Center of Greenville and College of Charleston, has two years of experience in corporate real estate. Creech was previously a Realtor on the west coast of Florida. DeRubis, formerly director of recruitment at a local blood bank, graduated from Duquesne with a degree in business administration.

Kesler has studied many aspects of the real estate industry over the past 20 years, with a focus on residential, commercial, foreclosure and investment properties. McCullough worked as a respiratory therapist for 26 years, and has owned her own business for the last 16. McLemore has a background in marketing and international sales, while Pinkerton also manages his own rentals including student housing and vacation homes.

Schaedel joins Caine marketing team

David Schaedel recently joined Coldwell Banker Caine of Greenville as a digital marketing specialist. Schaedel has worked in the field through previous agency roles at 3Fold and VantagePoint Marketing, and is currently finishing his master’s degree in communication, technology and society at Clemson University.

Schaedel and his family moved to the Upstate in the 1990s, allowing him to witness Greenville’s growth firsthand. He is excited to start his new role at Caine and contribute to the area’s growing real estate landscape.

Agent Spotlight and open house ads

Upstate real estate agents can now be featured on The Greenville Post and Courier’s website, as well as place free ads for open houses.

Realtors interested in being showcased in The Greenville Post and Courier’s Agent Spotlight can submit their information here. Required information includes a short bio as well as contact information. A different agent will be spotlighted each week on the real estate homepage.

Agents interested in placing a free ad for open houses can submit their information here. The ads run free for seven days in The Greenville Post and Courier’s open house listings.