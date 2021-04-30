Coldwell Banker Caine, Hartness among those honored by Greenville home builders

Coldwell Banker Caine and the Hartness community were among the winners in the recent Bridge Awards presented by the Home Builders Association of Greenville.

Coldwell Banker Caine was recognized as Sales Team of the Year at the event, which celebrates individual and corporate achievements during 2020, and recognizes excellence and professionalism in the new construction real estate industry. Several homes built by Hartness Construction were also honored.

Coldwell Banker Caine sales and marketing partners at Great Southern Homes won for Best Kitchen for the Braemar Knoll Azalea Floorplan and Best Social Media Campaign for their #FeaturedNeighborhoodFriday.

LS Homes, a partner of Coldwell Banker Caine BLUE--the company’s rebranded new homes division--won Community of the Year (under $500K) for Chelsea Townes at Hollingsworth Park at Verdae. BLUE partner Stoneledge Luxury Homes won Community of the Year (Over $500K), Best Exterior and Best Kitchen for The Brownstones, and Best Outdoor Oasis for Le Jardin.

Also, several Coldwell Banker Caine agents were recognized for production in New Home Sales. Tricia Bradbury, Greg Lawrick, Amy Kemper, and Ashley Maddox received The Million Dollar Circle Award in the $1 million-$5 million category; Chelsi McCoy, Tracy Kiker, Melissa Jones, Dave Beech, Norell Mitchell Grissett, and Hunter Hurst received The Million Dollar Circle Award in the $5 million-$10 million category; and McCoy was named Sales Agent of The Year for New Homes.

Meanwhile, Hartness’ Jasmine Cottage took Best Overall and Best Kitchen in the custom new home category, while The Magnolia won Best Overall in its custom new home category, in addition to Best Bath. Both homes were designed by Lew Oliver.

Cliffs Realty enjoys big first quarter

Cliffs Realty totaled $43,693,975 in sales in the first quarter of 2021, the Travelers Rest-based company announced. That total represented 78 transactions and an 85 percent volume increase from the same period in 2020. An additional 53 sales for $33,791,999 are currently pending across the seven communities within The Cliffs’ portfolio.

“We have seen private club real estate demand climb to record levels since the pandemic began, and this momentum has continued well into 2021,” said Rob Duckett, president of The Cliffs. “Buyers continue to seek primary and secondary residences that offer privacy as well as proximity to great amenities and outdoor activities. We expect to see additional growth as new products become available across The Cliffs and more buyers pursue lake and mountain homes to enjoy year-round.”

The company’s Lake Region, which includes The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, The Cliffs at Keowee Springs in Six Mile and The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards in Sunset, saw the greatest increase in volume with $17,731,000 in sales during the first quarter. That represented 37 transactions and a 345 percent volume increase from the same period last year.

In the company’s Mountain Region, which includes The Cliffs at Glassy near Landrum, The Cliffs at Mountain Park near Marietta and The Cliffs Valley near Travelers Rest, Cliffs Realty closed 28 transactions for $19,999,650, which represents a 182 percent volume increase from the same period in 2020.

In the company’s Asheville Region in North Carolina, which includes The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Cliffs Realty had 13 transactions for $5,963,325.

NAI Earle Furman Announces Transactions

The Greenville commercial real estate firm NAI Earle Furman has announced several transactions, including the lease of 40,000 square feet of industrial space in Easley.

Hunter Garrett and John Staunton of NAI Earle Furman represented landlord Easley SC Warehouse in leasing the space to Questar Solutions. In Greer, Clay Williams, Grice Hunt, Ford Borders and Will Coker of NAI Earle Furman represented landlord RP Buncombe Road in leasing 25,000 square feet of industrial space.

In Spartanburg, Katherine Fulmer represented landlord Live Well Rental and Services in leasing 8,000 square feet of industrial property to Tristan’s Autobody Repair Shop; and Dan Dunn and Kevin Pogue represented landlord South Avenue Partners in leasing a 14,841-square foot industrial property to JES Columbia.

In Greenville, Keith Jones, McNeil Epps and Garrett represented landlord Citisculpt in leasing 5,239 square foot of office space to Vannoy Construction; and Chris Harrison represented landlord Carolina Centers in leasing 3,565 square foot of retail space to Green Lettuce. In Duncan, Bill Sims and Will Freeman represented Duncan Creek and Company in leasing 4,500 square feet of office space to PA Epoxy.

C. Dan Joyner welcomes four

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors has welcomed four new agents to its offices across the Upstate. The agency welcomed Cory Paul to its North Pleasantburg office, Victoria Duitz to its Simpsonville office, and Lidsey Lowe and Angelo Gianni to its Anderson office.

Paul, an Upstate native, is a Clemson graduate who has previously worked in budgeting for government contracts. Duitz, a Simpsonville native and Withrop graduate, has partnered with her father, Dan Wright, as part of the Greenville Sold Wright team. Lowe is a Tennessee native and East Tennessee graduate who worked 10 years in pharmacy, while Gianni brings 45 years of sales and marketing experience including in real estate sales and investment.

Revitalization Award nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

Agent Spotlight and open house ads

Upstate real estate agents can now be featured on The Greenville Post and Courier’s website, as well as place free ads for open houses.

Realtors interested in being showcased in The Greenville Post and Courier’s Agent Spotlight can submit their information here. Required information includes a short bio as well as contact information. A different agent will be spotlighted each week on the real estate homepage.

Agents interested in placing a free ad for open houses can submit their information here. The ads run free for seven days in The Greenville Post and Courier’s open house listings.