Coldwell Banker Caine bringing new Community Tap, restaurant to Travelers Rest

A taproom and restaurant will be coming to nearby locations alongside the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Travelers Rest, as part of a mixed-use redevelopment project quarterbacked by the Greenville real estate agency Coldwell Banker Caine.

The project will include a third Greenville-area location for The Community Tap, which began offering craft beer and select wines in 2010, as well as a yet-to-be-announced restaurant and a multi-use real estate gallery and event space from Coldwell Banker Caine.

The restaurant will occupy the former Hare and Field space at 327 South Main St. that closed at the end of 2020, while The Community Tap and Coldwell Banker Caine will split the current 3,000-square-foot Creative Displays retail and warehouse space at 321 South Main St. Common green space will join the two buildings, replacing the current parking lot.

A covered outdoor space will include seating, bike racks, options for live music, and the ability to be used 365 days a year. An additional shipping container food vendor facing the green space is also tentatively in the works. Site work has begun, and construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

“Over the years, the owners of Community Tap and I have become close friends, and when the opportunity to create a real gathering place in the growing area of (Travelers Rest) presented itself, I knew who our partners should be,” said Stephen Edgerton, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Caine. “With their ability to cultivate true hospitality and our goal of providing both our clients and team members with a unique place to plan their futures, sharing physical space was an obvious next step for both of our organizations.”

Although Community Tap co-owners Ed Buffington and Mike Okupinski didn’t envision expanding beyond their second location, when they were approached by Edgerton, “it immediately made sense,” Buffington says. “… We all happen to love Travelers Rest. After being spectators of the rejuvenation it’s experienced over the last few years, we are really excited about being part of it.”

Cliffs Valley home sells for $2.295M

A five-bedroom home in the gated Cliffs Valley community with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains recently sold for $2.295 million. James Patton of Cliffs Realty represented the seller, while Jon Skillman of Cliffs Realty represented the buyer.

Built in 2006, the 6,500-square-foot home at 501 Panther Mountain Road sits at an elevation of 2,800 feet, and from its back deck offers views of Table Rock, Paris Mountain, and other nearby summits. High, airy ceilings, three stacked stone fireplaces, multiple family rooms and an elevator highlight the interior features, while the home also boasts a hot tub, a leveled backyard and a three-car garage with a workshop.

Snellings joins Furman Capital Advisors

Trey Snellings has joined the multifamily team of Furman Capital Advisors, the investment services division of NAI Earle Furman commercial real estate. Headquartered in Greenville, Furman Capital Advisors is solely focused on the sale of investment real estate in the southeastern United States.

Snellings, a senior associate, brings a well-rounded scope of multifamily knowledge from both multifamily brokerage and investment experience and specializes in the Carolinas and Georgia. He will join Kay Hill, Bern DuPree, Ari Laurenza and Christine Joseph on the team that works on multifamily sales and land for multifamily development.

Johnson to lead Allen Tate corporate relocation

Archie Johnson has been named vice president of corporate services for the Upstate region of Allen Tate Relocation and Corporate Services, a division of Allen Tate Companies.

In his new role, Johnson will provide relocation services to companies and employees moving regionally and nationally. Additionally, he will work with economic development organizations and local chambers of commerce to provide information and assistance to companies considering a move to the Upstate.

Prior to joining Allen Tate, Johnson worked in business development, banking and lending. He is also a licensed insurance agent. The University of Georgia graduate and Savannah native has lived in the Upstate since 1991. Johnson will be based in the Allen Tate downtown Greenville office at 323 Buncombe St.

Olympic hopes end for Joy’s Rodenfels

Annie Rodenfels, the corporate wellness coordinator for Joy Real Estate of Taylors and Mauldin, saw her Olympic hopes end due to a lower back injury which hampered the former Division III national champion in the recent U.S Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore.

The back injury, later diagnosed as a bulging disc, forced Rodenfels to miss 20 days of training leading up to the trials, and rely on running in a pool and using an elliptical to try and maintain form. As a result she ran well off her personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and finished 30th in a field of 33 runners split into two preliminary heats.

Upstate agencies add new employees

Several Upstate real estate firms recently welcomed new employees.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors of Greenville announced the additions of agents Stacy Masse and Gena Greer to its Woodruff at Five Forks office, and Richard “Logan” Watson to its Anderson branch. Masse most recently worked as a registered nurse, while Greer is a retired teacher and Watson comes from automotive sales.

Allen Tate Realtors recently welcomed new agent Darlene Avila to its Keowee Key location, April Gambrell to its Easley/Powdersville branch, Ashley Downs to its downtown Greenville office, Charlotte Wright to its Greenville/Simpsonville location and Ashley Hawkins to its Greer branch.

Nest Realty of Greenville recently welcomed Liesel Schwab, who worked in the airline industry for 15 years, as a new agent. The Property Bar of Greenville welcomed Katherine Philavong as a new Realtor.

And the Parker Group of Greenville welcomed Ryan DeLuca, a senior communications major at Furman University and captain of the Paladins football team, as an intern.

