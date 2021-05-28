Backyard retreat: Interest in Upstate outdoor living makes the yard an extension of the home

A residence in Anderson County one morning, an address in Greenville County that afternoon, a home in southern Spartanburg County the following day. Ricky Dickson covers the Upstate like the breezes off the Blue Ridge, clocking the miles and delivering one of this summer’s most sought-after commodities: swimming pools.

As operations manager for Kirk’s Pool and Hearth, a Greenwood company that has a huge footprint across the Upstate, Dickson oversees the installation of two pools per week, all the while facing product shortages that have curtailed the custom side of the business. After a summer of 2020 spent largely at home due to the pandemic, many Upstate residents are demanding more of their residences — and that includes their backyards. Just like Covid-19 drove people to reassess home office space or open-concept living, many backyards have been transformed into personal oases fit for gathering, dining and relaxation or recreation.

That means a surge in demand for patios, decks, outdoor kitchens, professional landscaping — and of course swimming pools, which have seen a 200 percent increase in sales since last year. Even with the coronavirus beginning to loosen its grip on the Upstate, opening the possibility for vacations and travel, it’s clear that many people want that resort feel in their own backyard.

“Last year everybody was forced to stay home, and I think what a lot of people learned is, they’re OK with staying at home. They liked it,” Dickson said. “So we’re seeing people now not being forced to build a pool in their backyard, but wanting to do it so they can continue to stay at home. Because it’s kind of nice. It’s one of those things where having your own pool in your backyard is such a nice luxury to have.”

Pools, fire pits, patios and more

The pandemic-stricken summer of 2020 made it clear: homeowners can and want to do better than just a backyard with a swing set. Since then, interest in outdoor living has increased 65 percent, according to the National Kitchen and Bath Association, which tracks both indoor and outdoor living trends. Of that group, 76 percent wanted outdoor kitchens, 60 percent wanted better functionality and aesthetics, and 54 percent wanted a patio or deck.

According to a study by the International Casual Furnishings Association, 88 percent of Americans were dissatisfied with the overall state of their outdoor spaces, while 58 percent planned to buy new outdoor furniture or accessories in 2021. If lockdowns made 2020 the “Year of the Home,” according to Forbes magazine, then 2021 is the “Year of the Yard.”

Shane Williams, owner of Cedar Ridge Landscaping near Spartanburg, has witnessed that firsthand — his company has put in lots of patios, installed lots of fire pits, and regularly adds retaining walls to flatten out the extreme slopes of some Upstate backyards. Williams believes it isn’t so much a matter of people being anxious about travel, but finally having the time to assess their outdoor spaces and make changes that have been long overdue.

“I think just during the time when nobody could leave, people realized all those projects that they had been putting off for the last couple of years,” Williams said. “And I guess sitting at home every day looking at it kind of forced their hands to go ahead and get it done. I don’t think they’re scared to leave

their house; like the rest of us, they’re ready to get out and get back to life as normal. But they’ve wanted to do these projects because they’ve spent so much time at home.”

The trend shows no sign of abating. Research by the home furnishings website Houzz indicates that more people want to bring activities like dining and entertaining — which have been typically conducted indoors — outside. That means more outdoor furnishings, more outdoor kitchens, more coverings like pergolas. According to the International Casual Furnishings Association study, outdoor lighting, seating and fire pits top the list of what most people want.

And then there are pools, which can’t be built fast enough. In-ground pools, above-ground pools, hot tubs — the demand for all of them has increased by triple digits. But Covid-related factory shutdowns put a squeeze on some parts needed for pool construction, leading to delays in some instances. Even above-ground pools can be tough to come by right now; all Kirk’s has to offer at the moment are a few standard round models.

“The demand is up and raw material is down,” Dickson said, “and there’s just a huge gap in between the two of them.”

How long will the trend last?

When the backyard pool boom first hit last summer, installers like Dickson were ready for it. There was still enough inventory on hand to meet the surge in demand, and “we kind of steamrolled through it,” he said. Ironically, it’s this year--as Covid cases are finally ebbing — that the product shortages from factories temporarily closed by the pandemic are finally beginning to take effect.

For those ordering a standard pool, one with straight walls and no custom features, Dickson can still have clients swimming in eight weeks — about the norm for this time of year. But summer hasn’t truly set in yet, and those looking for pools with custom features like tanning ledges and spillover spas will have to wait much longer.

“On custom features, I can’t even get the pool kit until August just because of raw material shortages,” he said. “Anything custom right now is mid-August before I can dig it. I’m having to get steps and swim-outs (seat-like ledges sometimes placed in pool corners) from Atlanta, and it’s just adding to a time when business is already booming.”

It’s the same for hot tubs, due to shortages in fiberglass. But the demand shows no signs of slowing; customers want not just pools, but outdoor cooking areas built around a grill, or fire pits or outdoor fireplaces for winter. The outdoor living boom is echoing through all corners of the Upstate, with backyard retreats becoming an extension of the home. How long will the trend last?

“Obviously, I think eventually it is going to pop,” Dickson said. “The pool professionals, we’re all talking about it. Is it three years? Is it five years? How long is it? I don’t know. I think it’s probably going to be just like this next year, and probably the year after that. But it isn’t expected to stay like this forever. Three to five years is maybe a safe bet. But it’s nice while it’s here.”