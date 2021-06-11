2 days, 2 $3 million sales for Lake Keowee real estate agency in the Upstate

The month of May closed on a high note for Justin Winter Sotheby’s International Realty, a Salem agency which handled the sale of $3 million Lake Keowee homes on back-to-back days.

Winter Sotheby’s represented the seller on May 20 in the closing of a $3.51 million home at 208 Deep Cove Point in The Reserve at Lake Keowee, according to Western Upstate MLS. One day later, Winter Sotheby’s represented the seller in the closing of a $3.15 million home at 106 Prince Lane, also in The Reserve at Lake Keowee.

The five-bedroom home at 208 Deep Cove Point features intricate exterior stonework, an adjacent peninsula, and nearly 180-degree views of the lake. Designed by Kevin Culhan and built in 2013 by Ron Tolley, it includes nearly 6,000 square feet of living space. The five bedroom Nantucket-style home at 106 Prince Lane, constructed in 2016 by Ridgeline Builders, features nearly 300 feet of shoreline and over 5,000 square feet of living space.

Earlier in May, Winter Sotheby’s represented both the buyer and the seller in the sale of a $4.199 million home at 207 Sunrise Pointe Way, and represented the seller in the transaction of a $3.5 million home at 104 Nine Bark Way. Both homes are also waterfront residences on Lake Keowee, where Winter Sotheby’s has operated since 2004.

Allen Tate names Colombo branch leader

Leigh Colombo has been named the new branch leader and broker-in-charge of the Allen Tate Realtors office in Greer. She replaces Virginia Henrie, who is retiring as branch leader but will remain with Allen Tate as a Realtor.

In her new role, Colombo will oversee branch operations and lead a team of more than 25 agents and staff. An accomplished real estate professional, Colombo has worked at Allen Tate since 2001, earning distinctions such as Masters Circle, Winners Circle, Rookie of the Year, Branch MVP, Client Relations Associate of the Year, Insurance Partner of the Year, Mortgage Partner of the Year and Outgoing Referral Partner of the Year.

Prior to her real estate career, Colombo worked as a college program coordinator and advisor and teacher. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Florida Atlantic University.

Commercial transactions announced

Jordan Skellie, Adam Padgett and Matthew Reynolds of Lee and Associates’ Greenville/Spartanburg office closed a pair of deals to lead recent Upstate commercial real estate transactions.

Skellie, principal and senior associate, Padgett, principal and executive vice president, and associate Reynolds represented the seller in the sale of a 95-acre development site in Landrum. The trio also represented the buyer in the sale of an 8.5-acre industrial site in Wellford.

Cardinal Commercial Properties also announced a pair of recent transactions. The firm represented THG314, LLC, in leasing an executive office suite to DGIF, LLC. It also represented FAFARD Inc. in the sale

of 909 Amity Road in Anderson, which consists of a 13,00-square-foot industrial building positioned on 17.41 acres.

Upstate firms announce new agents

Several Upstate real estate firm recently announced the addition of new agents.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors of Greenville announced the addition of Thomas Wilson Pace and Roseanna Rueda to its North Plesasantburg office, and Kensley Owens to its Simpsonville office. Pace is a University of Georgia graduate who previously managed retail stores, while Rueda comes from the IT field.

Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Cynthia Jones as a residential agent to its Greenville office. Jones also most recently worked in the IT field. Marchant Real Estate adds Christy Vogel, who recently graduated from Clemson University with a veterinary degree. And Nest Real Estate has added Kate Anderson, a New Jersey native who built a custom home on 23 acres in Fountain Inn.

Revitalization Award nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

