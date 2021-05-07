$10 million transaction sets record for Joan Herlong and Associates

The sale of a multi-million-dollar log home on over 100 rolling acres in western Oconee County set a new transaction record for Joan Herlong and Associates Southeby’s International Realty, which has been selling real estate in the Upstate since 2011.

The 127-acre property with barns, cabins and a private lake had been listed for $4.998 million, according to the Western Upstate MLS. Herlong and Associates agent Amy Hammond, an Anderson native and real estate professional since 1996, represented both the seller and the buyer of the home at 150 Stokes Place in Long Creek. The total volume of the transaction exceeded $10 million, according to Herlong and Associates.

The “River Oaks Estate,” located 15 miles from Westminster, features a main home constructed of 75-foot timbers, some as wide as 40 inches in diameter, that were preserved for nearly a century at the bottom of Lake Burton in the Georgia mountains. The vaulted ceiling in the living room rises 25 feet, and features a 12-foot-wide stacked stone fireplace, according to information in the listing.

All windows and doors throughout are made of South Carolina heart pine. Nearly 80 percent of the property’s land is heavily wooded with oaks, poplars, maples, pines and dogwoods, while some of the land is set aside as cow pasture. Mountain streams run through several parts of the property. Two additional log cabins on the property date from the 1840s, when the area was originally settled.

Colliers deals include $2.3M sale

The Greenville and Spartanburg offices of Colliers International recently completed several commercial real estate transactions, including the $2.3 million sale of 95 acres of land in Fountain Inn. Frank Hammond represented Will-S Limited Partnership in the sale to Wilson Bridge Development.

Garrett Scott, John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented Island Creek Holdings in the sale of 33 acres of land in Duncan to SunCap Property Group. The same trio represented Pacolet Milliken in the sale of 110 acres of land in Moore to Tigers and Bears, LLC.

Scott, Montgomery and Hall also represented Kinney Hill Associates in the sale of 47 acres of land in Boiling Springs to Great Southern Homes, as well as 201 Caulder Avenue, LLC in the purchase of a 58,000 square foot building on 9.2 acres in Spartanburg.

Dillon Swayngim represented CNC Associates NY Inc. in the leasing of 109,000 square feet of industrial space in Spartanburg. Swayngim and Greyson Furnas represented Froehling and Robertson in the sale of a 12,445-square-foot industrial building in Greenville to Rhino Investments.

Scott, Montgomery and Hall also represented Magna Mirrors in the lease of 170,430 square feet of industrial space in Duncan from SunCap Property Group. They also represented 1698 Perimeter Road LLC in the purchase of a 50,197-square-foot retail building in Greenville.

Hammond represented L&P Enterprises in the sale of a 12,000-square-foot retail building in Greenville to Nick's Living Trust, and Gateway House in the sale of a 10,000-square-foot office building in Greenville to The Salvation Army. Furnas represented Dillon Drive Trust in the sale of a 10,000-square-foot office building in Spartanburg to Dillon MD.

Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented ARC ASAANDSC001, LLC in the lease of 9,961 square feet of retail space in Anderson to Five Below, and represented New Market Anderson in the lease of 9,947 square feet of retail space in Anderson to Dollar Tree Stores. Taylor Allen, Brantley Anderson and Bailey Tollison represented Convergint Technologies in the leasing of 6,400 square feet of industrial space in Greenville, while Richard Barrett represented landlord, Garlington Investors.

Swayngim represented NPG Investments in the sale of 5,500 square feet of industrial space in Spartanburg to Security Group. Allen, Anderson and Tollison represented US REIF ICP South Carolina in the lease of 4,744 square feet of office space in Greenville to Girl Scouts of the Mountains to Midlands.

Cardinal announces transactions

Cardinal Commercial Properties of Greenville recently completed several transactions.

Cardinal represented the landlord in leasing a retail suite in the Classic Corner shopping center to Nexcation. Cardinal also represented Highlands Wealth Group in leasing a 1,500-square-foot office suite located at The Parkway in Greer.

Cardinal represented the landlord in leasing an industrial flex space to Giorik at NEXT Manufacturing in Greenville. The tenant is planning to use the space as their North American company headquarters. Cardinal also represented Trapped in the Upstate in leasing a 4,642-square-foot space in Greer for their escape room business.

Fenlon promoted at Colliers

Ashley Fenlon has been promoted to marketing manager in the Spartanburg office of Colliers International commercial real estate.

Fenlon works with brokerage teams in the Spartanburg-Greenville market to build awareness and expose our clients’ commercial properties across the state. Her areas of expertise include developing and implementing digital marketing strategies and the delivery of information to stakeholders at key points throughout the decision-making process.

Fenlon has 12 years of experience in marketing and advertising roles in a variety of industries and specializes in email marketing campaigns, social media management, website project management, research and reporting, graphic design, copywriting, search engine optimization, print and digital advertising and media relations. She holds a degree from Northern Michigan University and certifications in Google Ads and Google Analytics.

New agents join Upstate firms

Several Upstate real estate firms recently announced the addition of new agents.

Jenifer Reams has been added to the Woodruff at Five Forks office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Real Estate. A Greenville native, Reams attended the University of South Carolina before returning to the Upstate to study nursing.

Also, the J. Michael Manley Team of Greenville has added Emily Brennan. The New Hampshire native moved to Greenville in 2016 after finishing college in Wytheville, Va., with a degree in phlebotomy.

Brennan developed an interest in real estate at a young age, from a mother who became a self-employed home flipper and developer.

In addition, the Joy Real Estate agency of Mauldin and Taylors has hired Karsyn Pence. An Upstate native, Pence recently returned home after living previously in Colorado and Florida.

Revitalization Award nominees sought

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors is seeking nominees for the 2021 Revitalization Awards, which celebrate those who have invested a substantial amount of time and money into a property and seen it greatly impact an area of the community.

Eligible properties include but are not limited to individual residential homes, subdivisions, commercial businesses, multifamily dwellings, public property such as parks and trails, or historic homes or landmarks. Deadline for entry is July 30. Contact GGAR at (864) 672-4427 for further information.

Agent Spotlight and open house ads

Upstate real estate agents can now be featured on The Greenville Post and Courier’s website, as well as place free ads for open houses.

Realtors interested in being showcased in The Greenville Post and Courier’s Agent Spotlight can submit their information here. Required information includes a short bio as well as contact information. A different agent will be spotlighted each week on the real estate homepage.

Agents interested in placing a free ad for open houses can submit their information here. The ads run free for seven days in The Greenville Post and Courier’s open house listings.