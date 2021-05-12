Simpsonville townhome development that drew opposition likely after annexation, rezoning

SIMPSONVILLE — In a 4-3 vote, Simpsonville City Council gave final approval to the annexation and rezoning of a property to make way for a townhome community opposed by residents of the surrounding community.

Council members Stephanie Kelley, Sherry Roche and Lou Hutchings voted against the proposal.

The proposed 117-unit development will be built along Stenhouse Road on an 8-acre tract which sits between a Walmart on West Georgia Road and the Longleaf subdivision. Council's vote May 11 brought the land, previously broken into six single-residence properties, into the city limits and rezoned it from residential suburban to high-density residential.

Ahead of the first vote on the change at a council meeting last month, residents of the Longleaf subdivision submitted a petition with 85 signatures urging council members to reject the annexation and rezoning. In the petition, residents said the new subdivision will increase traffic, voiced concern that rental properties will bring crime to the area, and wrote they were worried about storm water drainage and upkeep.

Two Longleaf residents spoke during the April meeting in opposition to the development.

Kelley, who voted against the proposal twice, said at the May 11 meeting that the level of opposition informed her decision.

"You get that large of a group saying they don't want this, it's our jobs, whether we agree with it or not, is to represent them," she said.

Mayor Paul Shewmaker, who voted in favor of the annexation and rezoning, said he was reluctant to open the way for the development. But he was concerned that if it remained in the county and the zoning didn't change, a more problematic project, such as a large commercial area, would go there instead. This way, he said, the city will have more influence over the future of the site.

"I would rather not add any more traffic to the snarl over there," he said. "But when I hear the county is thinking commercial … at least we know what this is going to be and can exercise some control over how it looks."

Councilwoman Jenn Hulehann, who also voted in favor of the change, said during the April meeting she did not agree with Longleaf residents concerns about the development being a rental property and that it was the council's responsibility to foster a range of housing options. Ahead of the second reading, she also said she understood concerns about traffic in the area, but that the state Department of Transportation planned improvements to the surrounding roads in the coming years.

"There is a traffic solution coming," she said. "Not as quickly as anyone wants but it's on the calendar."

Alta Real Estate is the developer and Seamon Whiteside is the engineering firm on the Stenhouse Road project.