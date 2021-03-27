Red hot Upstate SC real estate market has more buyers making offers sight unseen

New Jersey residents Joe Klock and his wife sat at a computer for a virtual tour of a house in Greenville. The windows didn’t open and close properly. But knowing how competitive the current real estate market is, they put in an offer sight unseen. Their bid was 5 percent above the asking price.

They were outbid.

It may be for the best. Klock said he worried about a possible smell in the house, which had cats.

“I saw air purifiers in every room and it made us wonder, but we weren’t there to smell it,” he said. “We had to rely on our daughter in Greenville who toured it for us.”

The combination of a hot real estate market and pandemic-related social distancing has led to a surge in buyers doing the previously unthinkable: making an offer on a home — perhaps their biggest purchase in life — without ever walking through the front door. For the four-week period that ended March 14, 39 percent of homes sold above list price, according to a report from real estate brokerage Redfin.

Mike Roach with Top Guns Realty said one of his clients put in an offer sight unseen this week. They plan to come to Greenville in a few days to see it in person. In the past year, he has sold two houses and two lots without an in-person showing.

“Buyers don’t want to lose the opportunity,” he said. “Before the pandemic, we didn’t have things like that.”

Nick Littlefield with Stone’s Edge Team has a client in Michigan in the process of buying a home after a virtual tour. Even those close by are taking part in the trend, putting down offers before the sellers have even started showing the house. That means they’re putting down a non-refundable deposit just for the chance to inspect the home, he said.

“They’re trying to beat everyone and put in an offer as soon as they see the ‘coming soon’ status,” Littlefield explained.

Littlefield said he does not recommend the strategy unless there is no other choice.

“I completely get it, but as an agent who sees stuff go wrong, I can’t advise it,” he said.

Some buyers have turned to Redfin, an online real estate company. The Seattle-based, tech-powered brokerage allowed virtual tours before it became common. It employs agents, who are salaried, to offer physical tours as well. As a company made to thrive during a pandemic, its stock price rose more than 400 percent between March 2020 and February 2021. Its full-year revenue increased 14 percent year-over-year to $886.1 million in 2020.

Redfin has attracted users like the Klocks because it charges a lower-than-average 1.5 percent listing fee for sellers. If the seller also buys a home on Redfin within a year, the fee is lowered further to 1 percent. And in some areas, Redfin refunds part of the commission paid by buyers. The number of homes sold on Redfin in Greenville increased 40 percent in January 2021 compared to the previous January.

Jeff Young, a Redfin agent in Greenville, said the past year’s real estate market has been the wildest in memory. Home inventory dropped in the Upstate at the same time that so many out-of-state buyers were looking for homes to take advantage of low mortgage rates. For two to three months last year, Young said up to 75 percent of his clients were coming from out of state.

“The market was pretty crazy at the end of 2019 and then things dropped off when COVID first hit and then after a few months it exploded,” he said.

He’s been surprised to see that most of the people he worked with in the past year were suddenly OK with putting offers down based on virtual tours. Many ask for a video tour and, if they like it, they’ll fly down for an in-person tour — if it’s not too late.

Klock said he prefers to view houses in person but it is hard to do from New Jersey. If they can't make it down fast enough, he has to rely on his daughter and his Redfin agent.

“There aren’t many homes on the market and those that are, if they’re reasonably priced, it sells in hours,” Klock said.