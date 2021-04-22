Plan for 481 homes on Old Grove Road moves ahead, with Greenville council split on the issue

In a narrow 7-5 vote this week, Greenville County Council gave an initial approval to a subdivision on Old Grove Road despite the vocal protests of both county councilmen whose districts would be affected by the development.

Councilmembers Lynn Ballard and Ennis Fant, who each represent one side of Old Grove Road near Grove Elementary School, said their constituents have come out heavily against a plan to put a subdivision with 481 homes on 152 acres directly across from the school.

Both councilmen said residents have concerns about heavy tractor-trailer traffic and lack of sidewalks on the two-lane country road and that the number of homes to be sold at market rate prices would lead to gentrification for existing residents, some whose families have lived in the area for generations.

Ballard said he heard from a significant number of residents since the project was announced and all of them were opposed to the rezoning.

Fant said he met with longtime Greenville developer Phil Hughes, of Hughes Investments, about his plans to sell the property for a Meridian Homes subdivision. Fant said they discussed other options to sell the land. Fant said he would support a subdivision plan for affordable housing, while Hughes said his buyers plan to build entry-level homes.

“To not hear the cries of citizens and disregard councilmembers who represent these people who share with them all the time, when you disregard their concerns ... in my opinion Mr. Chairman, that would be antithetical to the tenets of democracy,” Fant said.

Councilmembers who voted for the rezoning said the question they were tasked with answering on the issue was not whether residents liked the project itself but whether the land should be zoned for residential use or remain industrial.

The county’s comprehensive plan calls for mixed suburban uses in that area rather than industrial, which would encompass a mix of subdivisions, apartments, retail or commercial uses. Hughes said he has not been able to develop the site for industrial use in more than 30 years owning it.

Councilman Butch Kirven said he was conflicted on his vote because he puts a lot of weight to council members whose districts are impacted by a rezoning and because he was disappointed by the lack of ingenuity in the developer’s plan. He chose to vote for the “R-12” residential zoning because he did not feel comfortable rejecting it as residential and then approving it as residential later on.

Councilman Chris Harrison said that as a former land-use planner, he approached the vote “through different lenses” than other council members. He said he received feedback from residents along Old Grove Road that do need to be addressed.

But, he said, “their concerns would not be solved by denying this rezoning.”

He said changing the zoning to residential would be of the greatest benefit for the county as a whole and for the community along that road.

Councilman Joe Dill said the council should not be concerned about who the developer was or in the game of picking a desired developer for privately-owned land.

“Do you want it to be ‘I-1’ industrial or do you think that property should be houses?” Dill said.

Council members Dill, Harrison, Kirven, Liz Seman, Steve Shaw, Dan Tripp and Stan Tzouvelekas voted to rezone the property. Ballard, Fant, Mike Barnes, Willis Meadows and Xanthene Norris voted against the request.

The rezoning still requires a final vote on third reading in May.