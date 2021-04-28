Plan for 240 Simpsonville apartments denied by planning commission; most developments OK'd

A proposed apartment complex along West Georgia Road received a recommendation for denial from the Greenville County Planning Commission, giving it a significant hurdle to overcome if the developer plans to move forward with the project.

Neighbors in Simpsonville’s Remington subdivision, which borders the site, spoke against the proposal a week earlier at a public hearing. Many of them packed the conference room on April 28 to hear the recommendations of the planning staff and commissioners.

Major developer SVN Blackstream proposed to build 240 apartments in 3-story buildings in a 10-building complex with entrances on busy West Georgia and Rocky Creek roads. Alex Dmyterko with SVN Blackstream said the project would add rental housing to an area that lacks it, with about 10 percent of the housing stock as rentals within five miles of the site.

Where the company saw opportunity, residents saw a threat to the neighborhood and a disruption to their peace from a multi-story complex looming over the backyards of some homes in the subdivision next door.

The county planning staff agreed and recommended denial because the rezoning request to multifamily would allow up to 20 units per acre rather than the existing residential suburban, which would allow about 20 homes to be built on the 12.3 acres. The request didn’t fit the character of the surrounding predominantly single-family zoning in the area.

Commissioner Jay Rogers said the rezoning does not fit the existing houses and vacant land in the area now and motioned to deny the rezoning. The commission voted 8-1 to recommend denial, with only Commissioner Frank Hammond in favor.

If the developers move forward, it would take a super majority of County Council to approve the rezoning given the planning commission’s vote. That would require nine of the 12 council members going against the recommendation.

The commission recommended approval of a number of other rezoning requests for apartment projects across the county, including a mixed-use development with 263 apartments on Pelham Road across the street from a Spinx Car Wash and near Blacks Drive.

It also recommended rezoning 6.4 acres behind Immanuel Lutheran Church on Woodruff Road to expand the Larkspur Pointe apartment complex with an additional 96 apartments, as well as a project at Corn and Miller roads in Mauldin that would add 241 apartments.

A developer’s plan to put a V-go gas station, car wash and townhome project at the corner of West Georgia and Sullivan roads in Simpsonville was also recommended for approval despite some commissioners’ hesitancy to add a higher density zoning with a flexible review district to a roadway that is already stressed due to high traffic. That project would solve a jumble of existing zonings — commercial, residential and service districts — on the existing properties, Hammond said. Commissioner Milton Shockley said it would provide a sort of buffer between a gas station and car wash and single-family homes further down West Georgia Road.

The commission recommended approval by a 6-3 vote, with commissioners Metz Looper, Cindy Clark and Mark Jones opposed.

The planning commission also approved a number of subdivision plans from across the county:

Double Springs/Silvers Crossing

Double Springs Farm and Silvers Crossing, two subdivisions by the same developer located off Locust Hill Road in an unzoned rural area of Taylors, received approval by unanimous votes. A subdivision plan for the same tracts of land by a previous developer had been denied over density and traffic concerns.

The new developer, Marshall Crown of Hunter Quinn Homes, lowered the number of homes from 56 to 45 on the site and added 14 acres of undisturbed green space with a planned nature trail near a wetland area. The plan was approved for septic service but the developer hopes to work with Renewable Water Resources to bring sewer to the site.

Colony Park

The commission approved a plan for 54 townhomes on 4.1 acres on Colony Centre Way, a cul-de-sac off South Industrial Drive near Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville.

The 54 townhomes would have private garages and the development would have sidewalks and a privacy fence to buffer from adjoining commercial and industrial sites. The developer is Bob Baretto.

Cedar Shoals

The commission unanimously approved a subdivision with 142 homes on 61 acres on Fork Shoals Road just north of its intersection with West Georgia Road.

Cottages at Chanticleer

The commission approved a second phase of the Cottages at Chanticleer development that would add 18 houses on just over six acres to a subdivision that was started and never completed. The roads and infrastructure have already been built, though not finished, in the gated community near the Greenville Country Club Chanticleer Course.

Paladin Place Townhomes

Michael Short, a developer with NAI Earle Furman, was approved to build 54 townhomes on 19 acres next to the Sarah Dobey Jones Branch Library in Berea on U.S. 25. It was approved by a 6-3 vote.

Doby Oaks

Directly across U.S. 25, NAI Earle Furman plans to build a 42-home subdivision with two entrances onto the highway. The 5.4 acre plot is zoned for multifamily but would be built as single-family homes. It was approved unanimously.

Westpoint Gardens

The commission unanimously approved a subdivision by developer Jon Beeson of Mark III Properties to build 63 homes on 64 acres next to Woodmont High School on West Georgia Road in Simpsonville.

Eagle Chase Townhomes

Developer Steve McNair received the go-ahead to build a townhome project next to Prince of Peace Catholic Church and School on Brushy Creek Road near Eastside High School. The project would add 53 townhomes in 15 buildings on 5.7 acres. It was approved unanimously.