Pelham Road townhome proposal draws hundreds of objections, citing traffic and density

For the first time since the pandemic began, a true crowd came in person into Greenville County Council chambers to make their presence felt before the council.

For 10 minutes, they spoke and applauded each other. Then they left simultaneously when their public hearing was through.

It marked a return to some sort of normalcy for county business. And normal county business usually means a vibrant debate between a developer and existing residents over the future of the county’s growth and how it impacts locals in its path.

Kayce Sams led the protest and was first to speak March 15. She also organized a petition on change.org that has garnered more than 1,700 signatures opposed to a developer’s plan to turn an 11-acre corner lot on Pelham and Hudson roads into a market rate rental development with 190 townhomes directly across from the Patewood medical complex.

Traffic at an already-congested intersection and density of the development at 17 units per acre, a drastic change from the 3 to 6 units per acre allowed under its current zoning, would forever change the character of a community that is now filled entirely with single-family houses, she said.

More than 400 people had also signed a written petition submitted to county staff voicing their opposition, she said.

“These people live in this neighborhood today and they want single-family homes,” Sams said to applause from dozens of residents seated inside the chamber, which now allows limited in-person attendance by residents.

The developer, Adam Purser of the Charlotte-based Lat Purser and Associates, a family-owned company with projects in Georgia and the Carolinas, said they plan to build and own the community, which would be geared toward the medical community within walking distance of both the Prisma Health and Bon Secours St. Francis medical campuses.

The plan, Purser said, is to build 3-story townhomes along the perimeter of Pelham and Hudson roads with 2-story townhomes on the interior. The project would include 275 parking spaces and would leave half of the acreage as open space, including a 25-foot fenced and tree-lined buffer from neighbors.

Four prior attempts to rezone the same corner lot for commercial use as a CVS Pharmacy failed between 2006 and 2011.

Now Purser is trying a different approach, a flexible review district, which would allow for the townhome development while keeping the site residential in nature.

Purser told council members March 15 that his company would build a top-notch project with high quality materials surrounded by evergreens and a fenced buffer. Lat Purser would continue as owners of the rental complex, he said.

“We’re long-term owners,” he said. “We invest in the property.”

Purser said he has proposed a number of traffic improvements, including off-site road and intersection improvements that must be approved by the state Department of Transportation, while adding sidewalks and crosswalks across Pelham Road.

Entrances to the project are planned along both Hudson and Pelham roads, which neighbors said would create an even more dangerous traffic issue. Purser said he would consider adding an entrance on Country Squire Court, a dead-end cul-de-sac with about 15 houses that already has a traffic signal at its intersection with Pelham and Roper Mountain Road Extension. Residents were split on the idea with those who live on Country Squire opposed and those who live in other neighborhoods in favor.

“To have our road, a limited cul-de-sac being an entry point for 275 vehicles in this development just would destroy accessibility for our subdivision,” said Wally Zinck, who lives on Country Squire.

Lat Purser has already bought one of the three properties in the plan where a single house stands now. One other home, which would be torn down, sits on a second property. A vacant third corner property is owned by a family partnership.

Murray Judy, one of those family members, told the council his family lived along Pelham Road since the 1940s, back when it was two-lanes and filled with farms and peach orchards. He said he was in favor of growth.

“I was here in the 1940s and they weren’t,” he said via livestream.

But, Sams said afterward, Judy now lives in San Diego, and the residents who live there now don’t want the traffic headaches or density the proposal would bring.

Kenneth Cosgrove, vice president of the Foxcroft neighborhood HOA, said the project would result in drivers making daring attempts to cross traffic along Pelham or Hudson roads without the aid of a traffic signal.

Residents pointed to the county’s own comprehensive plan, which calls for single-family residential in the area and the council-approved Pelham Road corridor plan also calls for low-density residential development.

“This,” Cosgrove said, referencing the townhome proposal, “is the antithesis of what makes Pelham Road special.”