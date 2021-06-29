New ReWa pump station near Fountain Inn boosts development in rural corridor

FOUNTAIN INN — A coming wastewater pump station and proposed subdivisions are poised to transform hundreds of acres in southwest Fountain Inn and significantly expand the city's population.

The planned developments will change the landscape directly west of Interstate 385 and north of Highway 418. Coming projects include 361 houses that Mark III properties plans to build on 122 acres off of Jenkins Bridge Road. About a mile to the north, another developer intends to build 312 houses and townhomes off of Wilson Bridge Road.

Fountain Inn City Council also recently approved the annexation of a 139 acre property off Parsons Road in the same area, where a homebuilder plans to construct close to 300 homes.

"That's definitely the farthest west our city limits has gone and probably will go," City Administrator Shawn Bell said of the Parsons Road property.

Those subdivisions alone would add roughly 1,000 residences to Fountain Inn, which has a population of about 9,300 according to 2019 Census estimates.

Bell said all of that development would be connected to the coming Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) pump station, which will extend sewer lines along the Payne Branch Creek basin that runs through the area.

While swaths of largely untouched land in that corridor have attracted developer interest for several years, a lack infrastructure would have required homebuilders to install septic tanks to service any new subdivisions.

ReWa is constructing the $9.7 million pump station, which is set to be completed in late 2022, in response to that growing demand, according to an email from Chad Lawson, a spokesman for the wastewater system. Bell said the coming pump station, in turn, has made the area more attractive to a wider-range of developers. The new pump station will be located southwest of downtown Fountain Inn between Highway 418 and Tall Pines Road.

In addition to the subdivisions that are already in the works, Bell said he expects two more large properties will be sold to developers in the near future: a 138-acre tract just north of the Parsons Road property that was recently annexed into the city, and another 103 acres directly to the east.

Another planned subdivision, which would not be connected to the pump station, would add 54 homes to an area on Fairview Street Extension.

The coming surge in development would redefine that part of the city, which is currently almost entirely farmland or woodlands, raising concerns about how the growth will impact surrounding roads.

Ahead of the recent vote to annex the Parsons Road property, Waverly Wilkes of Gray Engineering told council the developer plans to widen Parsons from the southernmost border of the tract to Wilson Bridge Road. But they could not acquire the right-of-way to expand the road up to Highway 418, leaving Parsons one lane approaching one of the main thoroughfares in the area.

"It's just an extremely narrow county road that was just not built for that type of traffic," Bell said. "But we feel fairly comfortable that at least that portion of Parsons Road (to Wilson Bridge) will be able to able to handle that additional traffic. So we feel like that was a win."

The state Department of Transportation owns Wilson Bridge Road and Highway 418, and many of the others are owned by Greenville County. Bell said SCDOT has preliminary plans to improve several roads in the area, including Highway 418, which would help meet the needs of the growth coming in the next several years.