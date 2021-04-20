Nearly 1,000 new Greenville County residences considered in latest zoning test

Greenville County Council will weigh several sizeable apartment and townhome projects starting with its meeting April 20, and some of the projects face opposition from nearby homeowners concerned about traffic issues, privacy and light pollution.

It is becoming a familiar theme as developers eye larger projects to make deals work on more expensive infill sites throughout the county’s population centers. In all, developments up for a first reading would add as many as 875 apartments or townhomes and up to 116 houses if rezoning requests are approved.

One project, proposed along West Georgia and Rocky Creek roads across from the Greenville Technical College Brashier Campus in Simpsonville, would add 240 apartments in a 10-building complex that would add 3-story buildings in an area filled with single-family homes.

That proposal drew opposition during a Greenville County zoning public hearing on April 19 from residents of the nearby Remington community. Members of the group said they gathered 550 signatures in a matter of days due to concerns over hundreds of additional car trips along a stretch of West Georgia Road where traffic accidents happen frequently. In four years, 89 wrecks have taken place in a 0.4-mile stretch near West Georgia Road’s intersection with Rocky Creek, said Tammy Hooper, a resident of the Remington Ranch subdivision that would border the proposed apartment complex.

“We’re worried about when is the next accident going to happen,” Hooper said. “And then we plop another 300 families with potentially up to 500 cars right there on this dangerous road?”

A number of Simpsonville-area residents who live near the project were unable to watch the scheduled public hearing online because the county’s livestream never started. Those who showed up to County Square in person, many wearing red shirts, were able to watch and speak. It may have been the first meeting since the pandemic started last March that the county failed to broadcast a public meeting. The county had advertised the meeting as both online and in-person, and encouraged residents to access the livestream on the county website.

The developer of the Simpsonville area project, SVN Blackstream represented by Alex Dmyterko, said it would put access points to the development on both West Georgia and Rocky Creek roads. They said the company saw an opportunity since just 10 percent of housing within five miles of the site is rental.

Dmyterko said they have a contract pending on three properties that would combine into a 12.3-acre complex. It would feature garden style apartments, a clubhouse with a fitness center, a pool, a car wash, a dog park and more parking than is required.

The land is zoned for residential suburban now, which would allow for about 20 houses on the site.

That’s not what Kevin Waters had in mind when he bought a home that borders the proposed complex.

“A multistory, multi-home development towering over our home is not what I invested in when I trusted in your careful planning and zoning,” Waters said. “A home is a safe zone, a place of peace and quiet, a place to dream. This proposal would change that.”

Waters said if the county keeps allowing developers to change the county’s zoning, “pretty soon your land will not be what you planned it to be.”

Dmyterko said they plan to put a buffer, fence and detention pond between the new development and the homes in Remington, and would work with the state Department of Transportation on any road improvements needed. He said the company has a long history of building quality projects and modified its current proposal after listening to residents’ concerns.

Pelham Road mixed-use development

Flournoy Development Group wants the council to approve a major change to an existing plan so Ryland Properties can build 263 apartments on a Pelham Road site that was once a church and is currently zoned to allow a grocery store and other commercial uses.

William Swent, an attorney representing the developer, said they want to step down from the commercial use to a transitional land use for the site across from a Spinx Car Wash and near Blacks Drive on Pelham Road.

They want to build five separate four-story apartment buildings on the site, which is already elevated above Pelham Road. The heights of the buildings concerned residents who own homes nearby. Two who spoke during the April 19 public hearing said their main concerns were loss of privacy due to the towering buildings and light pollution caused by the complex and its streetlights for 374 parking spaces.

The project would add evergreens and an opaque fence as a buffer. The naturally occurring rise and existing treeline would shield much of the site from its neighbors, said Swent and David Graffus, a civil engineer for the project.

Councilman Chris Harrison said he favors the new proposal over the commercial development anchored by a grocery store currently allowed.

“This is a proper land use in my opinion as opposed to what’s currently allowed,” he said.

Woodruff Road apartments plan to expand

Immanuel Lutheran Church on Woodruff Road near Five Forks plans to sell the back portion of its property to allow Larkspur Pointe, an existing apartment complex, to expand with an additional 96 apartments.

The new section of the complex would connect to the existing property and use the same entrance and exit to busy Woodruff Road, said developer Stephen Mack.

The new phase of the gated community would add four new three-story buildings on 6.4 acres behind the church. A secondary entrance from Woodruff Road next to the church would be limited to emergency access, he said.

Apartments planned near Mauldin High School

Evolve Development Group out of Greensboro, N.C. plans to build 241 apartments on Corn Road and Miller Road in Mauldin across from Mauldin High School.

No one spoke against the proposal at its public hearing and the developers said they planned to build three-story buildings with one-and-two-bedroom apartments, and would make improvements to an existing multiuse path that runs along Corn Road.

The developers would also add left-turn lanes into the development on both Corn and Miller roads.

Gas station and townhomes on West Georgia Road

V-go wants to build a gas station, convenience store and car wash at the corner of West Georgia and Sullivan Roads, with its main entrance at an existing traffic light at Holcombe Road in Simpsonville.

Behind the commercial space, the developer, West Georgia Road Holdings, would build a townhome community with 10 to 12 units per acre on the remaining three acres. Their seeking a rezoning to a flexible review district to allow the mix of uses. The existing four lots are currently zoned commercial, service and residential.

Homes next to Michelin near Southern Connector

Paul Harrison with BlueWater Civil Design asked for a rezoning for 40.1 acres of residential suburban land next to Michelin’s manufacturing facilities on Michelin Road in Greenville to allow for a subdivision zoned “R-15” residential. That would allow up to 116 homes on the land close to the heavy industrial area of the county.

No specific subdivision plan was given, but the rezoning, if approved, would allow up to 2.9 houses per acre. The land is bisected by a significant floodplain the developer would need to work around, Harrison said.

All of the rezoning requests are scheduled to be heard on the first of three readings by County Council during its April 20 business meeting. The requests would go through the county’s planning commission and planning and development committee before the council votes on second reading.