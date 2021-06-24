You are the owner of this article.
Mauldin annexes 100 acres planned for 266 homes off Ashmore Bridge Road

d.r horton dev

The 100-acre tract in Mauldin where D.R. Horton plans to build 266 houses is shown outlined in orange. Screenshot/Greenville County GIS

MAULDIN — A national homebuilder with a presence in Greenville plans to build 266 houses on 100 acres off Ashmore Bridge Road.

D.R. Horton intends to construct the single-family homes across from the Maple Grove subdivision. Bluewater Civil Design is the engineering firm attached to the project.

Mauldin City Council voted June 21 to annex the property, which is about 1.5 miles east of Fork Shoals Road.

The developer is working with ReWa in an effort to extend sewer lines to the property along the Reedy River. No development will be approved on the land until that infrastructure is in place, according to material provided to council. On average, the homes will be priced around $350,000.

New roads and sewer lines built to support the proposed development would be publicly owned and maintained, according to the council materials.

The area in and around southwest Mauldin, particularly near Ashmore Bridge Road and Fork Shoals Road, has continued to see concentrated growth as development accelerates. There are currently 806 houses and townhomes under construction at the intersection of the two roads that will be the Arden Woods subdivision, and 610 more homes being built at the nearby Harrington development.

There were roughly 4,700 homes under construction throughout Mauldin as of late May, according to data from the city.

