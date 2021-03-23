Greenville's development moratorium proposal prompts calls for transparency

GREENVILLE — The call for a moratorium on new development that could affect thousands of acres of land in the city came as a surprise to developers and real estate professionals. The measure's eventual delay was a surprise to a few City Council members who were prepared to enact it.

After pointed criticism from real estate representatives, the council voted March 22 to delay for a month a proposal to halt development near single-family home for six months.

The first public notice that the proposal was on the table was Friday afternoon, March 19.

The idea of a moratorium wasn't in the public realm during council meetings over the past few months, including a two-day retreat, though members before Monday's vote expressed separate understandings of what was to happen.

“We all had conversations," said Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, who was one of two council members to vote against delaying the moratorium until April 26. "So, I’m just saying, nobody called me. I started seeing emails all of a sudden, etc.”

“I think if there’s a lesson learned on this particular item, it’s a lack of transparency,” said Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe, who voted for the delay to hear from developers and others who weren't aware of the proposal. “We all have a hand in that. That’s not the way we do business at the city.”

The sternest rebuke came from real estate stakeholders who spoke just before the vote.

Frank Hammond, a commercial real estate broker and member of the Greenville County Planning Commission, said that if the moratorium were to pass, it would be done without the input of people with millions of dollars at stake and with the city's investor-friendly reputation on the line.

"You changed the rules, you changed them overnight, you didn't tell anybody," said Hammond, referring to a potential moratorium as a measure "failed governments enact when they fail to plan and implement properly."

The notion of planning, however, is exactly the reason for a moratorium, said Councilman Ken Gibson, who voted alongside Flemming to vote against postponement.

The city is fresh off approving a comprehensive plan that maps out growth for the next 20 years. The plan took more than a year to create, and one of the first requirements is an overhaul of the city's land management ordinances.

That overhaul will take months as the city solicits consultants to undertake the task.

Gibson, who said he believes a flood of building permits will inundate the city without a mandatory halt to construction, was at odds with colleagues who said they felt a moratorium was too strict.

The compromise was to table the vote until April 26 but also in the meantime engage stakeholders — including neighborhoods, the comprehensive plan creators and the real estate community — and report back to the council on April 12.

"If the desire is not there to do this, then we know the desire is not there to do this," Gibson said. "But let's not kid ourselves that if we do nothing that there's something else that we can do in any short matter of time that will stem this tide."

Councilman Wil Brasington, who represents the affluent Augusta Road area communities, said he wanted to see what other options there are other than a moratorium and pushed for an April 12 report back before determining if more-stringent measures need to be taken.

"I think it's the wrong prescription at the wrong time," Brasington said. "There's a number of ways to skin this cat and approach it."

The root of the call for a halt in development comes as established neighborhoods increasingly collide with creeping commercial development.

This is particularly true in the districts that Flemming and Gibson represent, where commercial development encroaches the boundaries of established neighborhoods and millions of dollars are being poured into renovating and flipping homes.

Prior to the council meeting, the city’s communication department released a memo describing the moratorium’s specifics and making a case for its purpose.

About 2,800 acres would have been subject to the provisions of the proposed moratorium, which would limit development of multifamily housing and commercial, service and industrial uses directly next single-family housing. Projects already in the pipeline and those not located next to single-family homes would not be affected. Certain zoning districts like the central business district, planned development and the area around the future Unity Park would be exempt.

In all, about 6,150 acres would be open for development during the moratorium.

Chris Bailey, Greater Greenville Association of Realtors director of government affairs, said the 3,000 members of the trade group oppose moratoriums on principle.

"We've seen in other areas that once you do a moratorium, they become easier and easier to do," he said.

Mayor Knox White said he was concerned about the lack of advance notice for those with a stake in the issue.

“I do want to say to the folks who were concerned about the timing of this or they felt like they heard about it on Friday, that’s my biggest concern," White said after the vote.

There is precedence in South Carolina for limiting construction in areas seeing a tidal wave of growth. The state's fourth-largest city, Charleston suburb Mount Pleasant, has had a limit on new permits for residential construction for two years now.

The rules, in response to an imbalance between the amount of new housing and the lack of commercial development to pay the taxes to support it, have cut residential construction by one-third compared to previous recent years.

The city of Greenville is racing to overhaul its land regulations to fit the vision of the comprehensive plan.

"I think we all agree that the zoning we have is not the zoning code we need for the future, but if nothing else we've seen there are multiple stakeholders on this change," said Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe, who voted for a delay but only with a date certain to report back.

The plan envisions a course of development that clusters new growth into "nodes."

Those are areas designated in the planning phase for concentrations of development, where developers will be allowed to build more units on smaller pieces of land to increase density, with mixed uses included and buildings four- to six-stories high.

The idea is to concentrate growth in a way that makes services, jobs and travel more compact. Also, the plan envision nodes as opening avenues for more affordable housing to be incorporated and more open space on land that otherwise would have been developed.

Nodes would be placed along identified corridors, such as Laurens Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The plan specifically calls for the city to "rethink current ordinance requirements and allowances outside of single-family residential districts to support the channeling of new demand towards nodes and corridors."

The design, according to the plan, would accommodate 20,000 more housing units over the next few decades. During that time, the current $275 million taxable value of the land envisioned for nodes would increase to between $3 billion to $4.25 billion.

David Slade contributed to this story from Charleston.