Greenville to limit weekend construction noise that comes with housing boom

GREENVILLE — The city's housing boom can be heard come first light as the sound of construction echoes through neighborhoods.

The complaints of residents have also echoed, and soon City Council will consider changing its restrictions on noise to grant a weekend reprieve. It's about finding a balance between the construction of new homes in a market where supply is short and the tranquility of residents already settled.

“Where we got to this point was it didn’t seem reasonable in the neighborhoods on Saturday morning for people to wake up to a nail gun from a roofer at 7 in the morning,” Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said during a March 8 council workshop meeting.

The change would mean four fewer hours of construction noise on Saturdays and Sundays.

The city looked to the city of Charleston for comparison. In Greenville, the activities of construction are exempt from the city's noise ordinance from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. In Charleston, the time frame is more-restrictive — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and then "no loud or repetitive noises" on Sundays.

The new proposed rules in Greenville would allow construction noise from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The rules were presented to local neighborhood associations, and the verdict was to follow more closely to the rules Charleston employs.

There is room for more restrictions if needed but the city's administrative staff decided to focus on the weekend hours.

“We were trying to look at a more incremental approach because it would be a drastic change in the hours for our community, and it seems like the majority of the complaints that we have received through you all have come in for weekend work and not so much during the night,” assistant city manager Shannon Lavrin told the council.

The city consulted with area builders on the new rules. The only concern that arose was how to accommodate the pouring of concrete, building codes assistant administrator John Pruett said. That particular construction activity requires starting early to provide enough time for it to be completed in one day. It's particularly true in the summertime, when heat affects how the concrete cures, Pruett said.

"That all needs to take place while the concrete remains at a certain temperature," he said.

To accommodate, the proposed new rules call for a special exception to pour concrete during otherwise prohibited hours if approved by the city. The exception for concrete pouring mirrors Charleston's rules.