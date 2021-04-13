Greenville development moratorium likely dead, but confusion reigns while compromise brews

GREENVILLE — The plan to place a moratorium on certain types of new development in the city is all but dead in the water. But in a compromise promised to come at the end of April, limitations of some sort will emerge.

The majority of the Greenville City Council does not support a temporary freeze on new development near single-family neighborhoods, City Manager John McDonough said.

"As I understand things as they stand now, there is not support to move forward with that development moratorium," McDonough said April 12. "However, between the option of doing nothing and the option of implementing a moratorium, council has given clear direction that doing nothing is not an option."

The statement was made following a City Council meeting in which a confusing vote on zoning for a small-scale mixed-use project on East Stone Avenue provided a case study for the pressure policy-makers face in response to "commercial creep" on neighborhoods.

In that vote, the simple rezoning to commercial of a tiny strip of residential property behind the historic Earle Street neighborhood was denied over concerns of a potential rooftop bar, even as city planners assured such a use would be prohibited and suggested the rezoning be approved.

The vote was a microcosm of the need for guidance on how to handle new development as the city takes on the months-long task of rewriting its land regulations as part of its recently adopted 2040 comprehensive plan.

The idea of a six-month moratorium first appeared March 22 as an agenda item. Mayor Knox White said at the time the sudden nature of the moratorium proposal created distrust in the community. Developers vehemently objected, calling such a measure a stain on Greenville's reputation as an investor-friendly city.

Valuable projects and millions of dollars of investment would be frozen, they said.

Two council members who represent predominantly minority districts facing pressures of gentrification lobbied for the moratorium on the premise that a flood of projects would enter the pipeline before a rewrite of zoning laws is complete. The councilmembers, Lillian Brock Flemming and Ken Gibson, were the only two vote against a measure to delay moratorium talk until April 26.

In the meantime, the city's planning staff was directed to engage three aspects of the community: neighborhood representatives, developers and members of the steering committee that put together the comprehensive plan.

That outreach is ongoing but meanwhile confusion reigned over the vote on a rezoning central to a development proposal at 15 East Stone Avenue next to Waffle House.

On March 18, the city's Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve developer Timothy Kearns' request to rezone a small sliver of residential property connected to a single-family home on 12 East Earle Street. The sliver extends like a "peninsula" into the East Stone commercial property, City Planning Director Jay Graham said. Its small size, 290 square feet, is measured in thousandths of an acre.

During the commission meeting, residents expressed concern that the project included a rooftop bar. Graham assured the commission that current regulations prohibit that use.

The developer also reconfigured his project to divert heavy activity away from the back of the neighborhood toward the commercial Stone Avenue corridor. If the zoning was denied, city regulations that require setbacks from residential properties would make the project less viable, Graham said.

Since that commission meeting, the City Council's development moratorium made its splash and left council members in a state of limbo and with political pressure to preserve the character of neighborhoods.

The end result was a confounding series of motions and votes on April 12 that in the end led to the project's denial.

First, the mayor was absent from the meeting, leaving the seven-member council one voter short. Councilman Russell Stall, who presided over the meeting, asked for a motion on the rezoning.

Flemming expressed concern that the council had yet to hear the input of residents from the commission meeting. The area has a history of conflict between residential and commercial development. In 2012, Waffle House won a settlement against the city for limiting its operations after residents protested the restaurant's location near the neighborhood.

“It’s been problems in this area for a long time, because everybody wants it to be commercial and all of it is not commercial," Flemming said. "It’s residential.”

Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe echoed Flemming's concern, saying that the minutes from the meeting had yet to be posted, leaving the council without sufficient information.

“What I don’t want to hear is a project coming in on this property that abuts a single-family residence and people are on the premises, looking into the bedroom of the property behind it,” Dowe said.

With the motion to approve on the table, Dowe suggested the matter be tabled until after the input could be received. However, City Attorney Mike Pitts said that the motion to approve had to be voted on, though the council could immediately move to reconsider and then potentially vote to defer a decision.

Flemming voted no on approval. Next, Councilman John DeWorken, who lives directly behind the proposed project, announced he would abstain from voting due to conflict of interest.

That left the next council member called upon, Gibson, flummoxed.

“I had intended to anchor my vote to Mr. DeWorken, since it was in his district, but he has sort of blown up that plan,” Gibson said as he struggled to cast his vote. He ultimately voted no.

Councilman Wil Brasington, a staunch opponent of a moratorium, also voted no.

Stall, who also opposes a moratorium, voted yes, resulting in a 3-1 vote against the rezoning.

Immediately after the vote, Stall asked for a motion to potentially reconsider. No one offered, and Stall moved on to the next item on the agenda.

The project, Dowe said, shows exactly why the council must address how commercial development impacts neighborhoods.

“To me, this is the quintessential example of why it is so important as we approach April 26 of what can be in someone’s backyard and think about what we want in our backyard,” Dowe said.