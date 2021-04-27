Greenville development moratorium fails, with incremental changes proposed

GREENVILLE — The city's longshot proposal to freeze new development has been killed, but with the promise of piecemeal changes along the way to a comprehensive solution to rapid growth.

City Council voted down the development moratorium April 26 in a split 4-3 vote. The vote was a reconsideration after the six-month moratorium on new apartments and commercial projects near single-family home neighborhoods first sprung up on March 22 but was put on hold for a month.

Criticism rang from both developers and some council members that the plan had been brought forward at the last minute and without public input. The first public mention of the idea came just days before the March meeting.

In the time since, the city has engaged neighborhoods, developers and the minds behind the 2040 comprehensive plan that will guide growth for the next two decades. What resulted is a collection of interim measures until a consultant can fully rewrite the city's land-management laws.

The first round of amendments to current laws include requiring activity in commercial developments, such as outdoor dining, to face the commercial corridor and not the neighborhood. There are also requirements governing light pollution, trash collection, building height transitions and landscape buffers.

Once those are implemented, Assistant City Manager Shannon Lavrin said, the next round of requirements will concern stormwater and parking controls.

In the meantime, the proposed changes will be posted to a special city webpage for public feedback. The changes will go to the city's Planning Commission on May 20, with a City Council vote to follow.

In June, the city will select a consultant to begin the months-long process of rewriting the land-management ordinances.

The moratorium surprised the pubic when it was first made public March 19.

Two council members who represent predominantly minority districts facing pressures of gentrification lobbied for the moratorium on the premise that a flood of projects would enter the pipeline before a rewrite of zoning laws is complete.

The council members, Lillian Brock Flemming and Ken Gibson, were the only two votes against a measure to delay the moratorium originally. On April 26, they voted no and were joined by Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe, who earlier had voted to postpone the proposal.

Dowe said the initial moratorium proposal wasn't transparent but the process since has been.

“In my mind, that box has certainly been checked in remedying that misstep on our part,” she said.

When the moratorium first surfaced, developers and homebuilder representatives flooded the city with criticism that such a measure would stop progress on worthy projects and would taint the city's investor-friendly reputation.

Neither Gibson nor Flemming spoke during the meeting about their vote.

In March, Gibson said he was worried that as Greenville continues to explode with growth, projects would flood the pipeline as more-restrictive land-management rules are written.

“I am all for Greenville being a place that is good for business, but I’m much more into it being a good place to live,” Gibson said at the time. “And if we take our neighborhoods for granted, and if we allow the livability of those neighborhoods to be at risk like we’re talking about doing right now, we’re going to end up in a city that’s good for business but nobody lives. And that’s not a city, that’s not a community at all.”