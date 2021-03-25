Greenville County panel rejects Roberts Farm, Patewood residential projects

GREENVILLE — Greenville County's planning commission held another marathon meeting March 24 on a night when traffic concerns once again drove the denial of a pair of housing projects.

The proposed Robert Farms subdivision off Mountain Creek Road needed the commission's blessing for developers to subdivide the 42-acre site near the Pebble Creek community into 147 lots.

But with overburdened roads nearby already rated an "F," the nine-member commission voted 5-4 to deny the subdivision. Residents of the Pebble Creek community, who had circulated a petition opposing the project, applauded the vote, which was held at County Square with some members participating via video conference.

With the denial, the project has been halted in its tracks.

Ahead of the vote, planning commission member Frank Hammond said the project should have had the commission's support because county planners advised the site's developers to change its zoning to 'flexible review district' (FRD), which they did last summer. An FRD comes under more scrutiny by planning staff and is a popular option for projects that need creative solutions to manage density, deal with odd topography or handle other site-specific issues.

"If we turn down this application, what do they do with the property?" Hammond said. "We recommended they rezone it."

Planning Commission Chairman Steve Bichel disagreed, saying the commission had approved the zoning based on the county's zoning ordinance, which considers broad categories of use. The commission's task on March 24 was to consider whether subdividing it matched the county's land development regulations, which cover specific matters such as infrastructure availability and mitigating impact on neighboring properties.

One provision of the county's LDR, Article 3.1, requires projects be served with adequate roads. That provision itself has come under fire repeatedly, both from Greenville County Council members — who have the power to remove it and have considered doing so — but also in a pair of recent lawsuits.

But 3.1 is still on the books, and Bichel cited it March 24.

A second highly controversial residential project — a 170-unit apartment complex on Pelham Road across from Prisma's Patewood campus — hit a rezoning snag at the meeting.

Commissioners rejected Adam Purser's application to change the 11-acre site from "R-20," which would allow about 20 single-family homes, to a flexible review district. Under the FRD proposal, the developer wanted to build about 11 structures containing a total of 170 apartments.

Hammond recused himself from the vote, and commissioners rejected it 5-3 on the grounds that the project would cause congestion on side roads and does not match up with growth envisioned at that spot in the county's 2020 Comprehensive Plan. That plan calls for neighborhood suburban.

"There's a reason it's zoned the way it is," commissioner Jay Rogers said.

The planning commission's rejection does not mean the Pelham/Patewood apartment proposal is dead. Under county rules, the County Council can still approve the rezoning with a super-majority of votes. For the 12-member council, this means rezoning the site will need eight votes at the next council meeting to move forward.

Planning commissioners who supported the project said it is unrealistic to expect anyone to develop single-family homes along Pelham Road, which is four and five lanes along the stretch of Greenville's east side. Apartments, one argued, are a good transition between the single-family lots the site borders to the commercial center across Pelham Road.

"I don't think we can discount the opposition we heard about this," said planning commission member Cindy Clark, who voted against this and three other projects on March 24.

Commissioners considered 11 items at the three-hour meeting and approved eight of them, agreeing to hold one subdivision request until the developer could research an easement question.

Among the approved proposals were a 481-unit housing project off Old Grove Road and a roughly 50-unit housing project off Fork Shoals Road.

Clark objected to the Fork Shoals project because parcels nearby are zoned for one or two houses per acre. The zoning proposed for this site would allow three to four houses per acre. But the existing zoning — which would allow light industrial and commercial uses — is even less suitable to the area, her fellow commissioners argued.

Because it is a rezoning request, the Fork Shoals project still needs final approval from the Greenville County Council.

Same goes for a rezoning that Greenville developer Phil Hughes requested for a 152-acre site on Old Grove Road in the Gantt community.

Hughes told commissioners he planned to build up to 481 starter homes on the site, which is close to the Donaldson Center and White Horse Road. He said his team consulted the county's comprehensive plan, and were "pleasantly surprised" to find their parcel, which is zoned for industrial uses now, is envisioned as residential in the future.

"We need entry-level housing," Rogers said.

Hughes has owned the site, he said, for about 40 years and has never found a suitable use for it as an industrial property. Barring the residential route, he said, the land might only be good for cheap warehouses.

Commissioner Mark Jones said he liked that the neighborhood would be near employment centers. An elementary school is also nearby, and Hughes said he plans to install sidewalks along Old Grove Road.

"We talk a lot about the creep into rural areas," Jones said.

The Hughes project, which has now secured staff and planning commission support, will need a simple majority of votes from the Greenville County Council to proceed.