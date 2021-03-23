Greenville considers development moratorium to slow gentrification, commercial creep

GREENVILLE — Fear of commercial creep and rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods in Greenville has prompted the city to review how it could limit certain new projects, though city leaders stopped short of a surprise plan to impose a six-month halt on new construction.

The City Council on March 22 postponed a proposal to impose a six-month moratorium on new apartments and commercial projects near single-family homes.

The genesis of the idea for a moratorium dates back to the council's adoption last month of its comprehensive plan to guide the course of growth for the next 20 years. Part of that plan is a sweeping overhaul of the city's land-development regulations. The city is currently soliciting consultants to help in that effort.

In the meantime, council members expressed concern that developers would flood the city with permits that are counter to the updated vision for growth. The 5-2 vote and impassioned debate was a notable departure for a council typically averse to public, sharp disagreement.

The postponement pushed a vote on a moratorium to April 26. In the meantime, the city will reach out to neighborhood presidents, members of the comprehensive plan steering committee and the real estate community.

The sense of urgency was felt most in the two council members who voted to move forward with the moratorium and whose districts are most susceptible to the displacement of residents from traditional neighborhoods that recently have become real estate hotspots.

Lillian Brock Flemming, who represents the area west of downtown Greenville, and Ken Gibson, who represents the whole of Nicholtown where Laurens Road development is booming, voted against the postponement. Both districts have historically been predominantly Black but gentrification is changing the demographic. The current state of business, Flemming said, involves people who "want to become multimillionaires on the backs of poor people."

"For those people who say they're so concerned, they need to go to my district and look at it," she said.

Gibson said a moratorium should go in place immediately because "then we run the risk of a rash of permits and other projects getting into the pipeline, which we then have no ability to stop."

“I am all for Greenville being a place that is good for business, but I’m much more into it being a good place to live," Gibson said. "And if we take our neighborhoods for granted, and if we allow the livability of those neighborhoods to be at risk like we’re talking about doing right now, we’re going to end up in a city that’s good for business but nobody lives. And that’s not a city, that’s not a community at all.”

Prior to the council meeting, the city's communication department released a memo describing the moratorium's specifics and making a case for its purpose.

About 2,800 acres would have been subject to the provisions of the proposed moratorium, which would limit development of multifamily housing and commercial, service and industrial uses directly next single-family housing.

Projects already in the pipeline and those no located next to single-family homes would not be affected. Certain zoning districts like the central business district, planned development and the area around the future Unity Park would be exempt.

In all, about 6,150 acres would be open for development during the moratorium.

In the memo, the city pointed to the city of Clemson, which later this week is scheduled to vote on a moratorium that would limit construction of apartments, townhomes and mixed-use buildings for an indefinite period.

The city of Mount Pleasant in the Lowcountry has had a moratorium on new apartments and has cut back the number of permits allowed for residential construction.

However, stopping the momentum of development would have ripple effects that would tarnish Greenville's reputation as a place to invest, said Frank Hammond, a real estate investor and member of the Greenville County Planning Commission, before the vote to postpone.

The implementation of a development moratorium is the equivalent of a community "waving a white flag" of surrender, he said.

"You're sending the message your competitors want you to send," Hammond said.

Earle Furman, founder of the real estate powerhouse that bears his name, told the council that Greenville has "written the book on public-private partnerships" and that moratoriums don't go away once they are put in place.

"Moratoriums have a habit of being extended over and over again," Furman said.

Mayor Knox White said he believes there are alternate ways to control development, such as reducing the intensity of commercial zoning near single-family homes and perhaps focusing on the districts with the most pressure.

The moratorium came into the public eye only as of last Friday, he said.

“I think if there’s a lesson learned on this particular item, it’s a lack of transparency," said Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe, who has concerns about the encroachment of commercial development into neighborhoods but opted to delay until hearing more from local developers who are instrumental to the city's success. "We all have a hand in that. That’s not the way we do business at the city.”

Councilman John DeWorken led the call to delay a vote on a moratorium and follow a "more deliberate process."

"I want to make sure we have full transparency and we're working with our partners," he said.