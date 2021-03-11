Fountain Inn seeks control of surging growth through zoning overhaul

Fountain Inn is taking control of its own destiny through a potential zoning overhaul as growth increases in the small town that straddles the border of Greenville and Laurens counties.

City Council began the process at a meeting Thursday night by setting the city's planning commission and administrator to the task of reviewing its zoning ordinance, land development regulations and the 2017 Master Plan.

The city's population grew by more than 37 percent between 2010 and 2019, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau, from roughly 7,600 residents to 10,400. That growth is showing no signs of slowing down, with the city anticipating another 25 percent jump in the next five years.

As subdivisions increasingly replace single homes that long stood on large tracts throughout Fountain Inn, Mayor GP McLeer said it i imperative that city leadership take an active role in guiding current and future development.

"We're hearing from the public that they're worried about the pace of residential growth and the impact that it has on our infrastructure, on the environment, on the small town charm of Fountain Inn," he said ahead of the Thursday meeting. "Zoning is the tool we have to manage growth that balances property rights with the needs and character of a community."

As they stand now, some of Fountain Inn's zoning rules are overly broad. The C-2 commercial designation allows for general retail and business activity. But it also allows a developer to build a neighborhood on a C-2 property, regardless of why it was zoned commercial to begin with.

And while the city has carved out specific areas for rural preservation, it lacks any kind of zoning that aligns with that purpose.

Those kinds of issues are found throughout the city's zoning ordinance, McLeer said, muddying the waters and hindering the planning commission and City Council from making deliberate decisions about how the city will grow.

"The zoning laws allow for some ambiguity and a lot of flexibility," McLeer said. "So you end up having this case by case approach."

That creates concerns about Fountain Inn's ability to develop its infrastructure to keep up with need. As a worst case scenario, McLeer pointed to the possibility of a developer building a 1,000-home subdivision on a 200-acre property off a rural thoroughfare. While such a development could critically strain roads and sewer lines, McLeer said it would be possible under city's current ordinances.

The changes McLeer envisions wouldn't just be designed to guide residential growth, but also to cultivate healthy commercial growth both inside and outside of the city's downtown.

While comprehensive change to zoning rules will take a detailed review of the ordinance and extensive public input, McLeer said there easy piece that could be addressed quickly. For one, Fountain Inn is looking to adopt an ordinance similar, at least in part, to the tree ordinance the city of Greenville recently passed. Generally speaking, the Greenville regulation requires developers and home owners to pay a fee to cut down trees of a certain size. Fountain Inn leaders hope a such a rule could preserve green space and alleviate residential density.

Aside from specific changes to the town's regulations, McLeer said the process would form a clear vision for the town's identity now and in the future, as well as exploring ways to clearly communicate that vision to developers from the start.

It is unclear whether the city will institute changes as it works through the months-long process, or revise the zoning regulations all at once when it completes its review.

Fountain Inn last updated its zoning ordinance in 2017. The city would have been required to review it again in 2022 but elected to begin the process early to meet the growing need.

"This will be more than just a perfunctory, check the box review," McLeer said. "We're going to hopefully see some positive changes that help us manage growth."