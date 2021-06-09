Fountain Inn planners keep 118-home golf course subdivision on hold over resident concerns

Fountain Inn's planning commission has again tabled a proposal for a 118-home residential development along Carolina Springs Golf Course that has sparked concern and criticism from residents in the surrounding area.

The project would mark the final residential phase of a planned development that was originally approved in 2007 before its timeline was derailed by the subsequent collapse of the housing market.

The units, which consist of 55 townhomes and 63 craftsman-style houses, would be built off of Scuffletown Road on a 21-acre tract in northeast Fountain Inn. Some of the units would be built along the Carolina Springs fairway, though developer Arbor Engineering said the project would not impact the course, with the exception of relocating the driving range.

It first came before the commission during a contentious April 5 meeting at the Fountain Inn Activity Center. Members voted unanimously to table it during that meeting and asked Arbor to amend its plans after multiple residents voiced fear that the new homes would put undue stress on surrounding roads, create safety hazards and worsen water drainage issues the area has experienced in the past.

At a planning commission June 7, Arbor Engineering Vice President Jay Martin presented the plan again, this time with concrete plans to purchase a portion of nearby Pheasant Way, improve it and add sidewalks to address objections residents voiced in April. Martin said Meadow Lark Lane, which residents argued could not safely support a consistent increase in traffic, would now be used only for emergency services such as fire fighters responding to a call and would be gated to prevent it from being used as an entrance.

Despite the changes, residents at the June 7 meeting said they still had apprehension about the project. Steve Gill of the Carolina Springs Homeowners Association said he was worried students in the area would be put in danger while trying to walk to the nearby K-8 school and that the addition of more houses would cause flooding on residential properties. He said the changes Martin presented did not dispel his concerns about the added strain on surrounding roads.

Four other residents spoke during the public comments section of the meeting, airing questions and objections that varied from how the new homes would impact their property value to whether the changes will lay the groundwork for encroachment on the golf course in the future.

Some also said they wanted more information about commercial development slotted for a 16-acre tract in the initial layout for the planned development. Martin said commercial growth is still planned but not included in the proposal presented to the committee June 7 and would be voted on separately when the time came.

In response to concerns about storm water drainage, Martin said the plan would be subjected to a comprehensive review process with Greenville County Land Development following the approval by the city, and federal regulations require conditions to be made better than they are currently. He also said any changes to the golf course would be considered a major change that would have to through City Council.

"We don't agree with this project being held," he said.

Before the commission voted unanimously to re-table the project, Chairman Matthew Waschkowski said he would want to see a traffic impact study from the state Department of Transportation, specific plans for changes to Meadow Lark Lane and layouts for added sidewalks before voting to approve it.

"I like the plan, I like getting this finished up," he said. "But the things that I mentioned I think are too big that I can say I want to approve with conditions."

City Administrator Shawn Bell told the Post and Courier that the scope, phased nature and extended timeline of the project has complicated the process for the 118-home development. None of the members of the planning commission or city staff who were in office when the plan was initially approved are still with the city, he said, which further obscures the issue.

"It's confusing for our planning commissioners, it's confusing for the citizens," Bell said. "I think that's what really has clouded this whole project."