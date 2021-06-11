Fountain Inn annexes 139 acres ahead of 298-home subdivision on Parsons Road

FOUNTAIN INN — In a split vote, Fountain Inn approved the annexation of a 139-acre property on Parsons Road where a developer plans to build close to 300 homes in the coming years.

The annexation passed 4-3 at a City Council meeting June 10, with Mayor GP McLeer, Councilman Jay Thomason, and Councilman Phil Clemmer voting against. The three expressed concern that Parsons — a narrow, rural road — would be unable to handle the increased traffic.

City Administrator Shawn Bell told council the developer was planning to build the subdivision whether or not the property was brought into Fountain Inn.

Waverly Wilkes of Gray Engineering said the developer plans to widen Parsons from the southernmost property line to where it intersects with Wilson Bridge Road about 4,300 feet to the north. Improvements include the addition of right and left turn lanes at the Wilson Bridge intersection

But the developer was unable to negotiate easements with property owners to the south of the tract, so about 1,000 feet of state Highway 418 will not be improved.

"It seemed money did not sway them in any way, so they rejected the offer to sell any of the right of way," Wilkes said.

McLeer said building the subdivision without adequate access to Highway 418, a well-trafficked highway that connects to Interstate 385 less than three miles from where it intersects with Parsons, will cause problems.

"That road can't handle traffic as is, as we all know, and I'm concerned that we'll never see the rest of Parsons to the busiest road widened," he said.

Thomason said he also has reservations about the fact that, while the developer plans to improve Parsons to Wilson Bridge, there will not be any lanes added to Wilson Bridge at the intersection.

Wilkes told council it will take several years to build the subdivision, which will likely be constructed in phases over an extended period. The developer is in favor of building within Fountain Inn city limits as opposed to unincorporated Greenville County and has made a concerted effort to address any issues the development might cause, she said.

Bell told The Post and Courier that the area the tract sits in has become more attractive to developers as ReWa plans to build a pump station nearby and run a sewer line along the Payne Branch stream basin.