Developer proposes 118 homes abutting Fountain Inn golf course

A developer has proposed a 118-unit townhome development adjacent to Fountain Inn's Carolina Springs Golf Course.

The project, called Carnoustie and Burnside Subdivisions, would sit on a 21-acre tract in northeast Fountain Inn, according to plans submitted March 2 to the Greenville County Subdivision Application Committee.

The houses would be built parallel to fairways on the southwestern side of the golf course and two cart paths would have to be moved to make way for the new development. Some of the houses would be built directly across from the course clubhouse.

The project would include the construction of close to a mile of new streets within the complex connecting to Scuffletown Road. The 118 townhomes would be divided into 18 rows.

Mark III Properties is the developer over the project and Arbor Engineering Inc. is the engineering firm.

The subdivision would sit within the Fountain Inn Sewer District and be serviced by Greenville Water. The property sits about one mile south of the Rudolph G. Gordon Elementary School.

The project is still awaiting recommendations, requirements and approval from the Greenville County Subdivision Application Committee.