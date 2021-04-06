As Fountain Inn grapples with increased development, planning commission draws a crowd

FOUNTAIN INN — A socially distanced crowd in the gymnasium at the Fountain Inn Activity Center to speak their mind about a full slate of proposed projects.

Four members of the city's planning commission listened on April 5 as residents came to the microphone and laid out objections to some of the six items on that night's agenda. The meeting was a public display of the tensions that are rising as the small town increasingly becomes a hub for residential development.

Some of the proposals, such as the annexation of a property in Greenville County where a project is already underway, faced little resistance before receiving commission approval.

A handful of residents, including some who emailed statements ahead of the meeting, voiced concern about how a proposed 183-unit development on Bryson Road would impact traffic before the commission approved it 3-1.

The two projects that faced the strongest headwinds were the proposed rezoning of property on Cannon Avenue to make way for apartments or townhomes, and the final development plan for 118 homes adjacent to the Carolina Springs Golf Course.

After listening to resident concerns, the commission chose to unanimously reject the Cannon Avenue rezoning. The four parcels sit in the middle of a single family neighborhood, and residents successfully argued the addition of an apartment complex would not fit with the established community.

But the majority of those in attendance were primarily concerned with the plan for Carolina Springs. The item was the last discussed and a steady stream of residents spoke during the public comment section before the commission voted to table the proposal. Unlike the rezoning the body rejected, the 118 units proposed by Arbor Engineering would be the next phase of a planned development that already exists.

JD Martin, president of Arbor Engineering, told the commission the Carolina Springs townhomes, some of which would run along the fairways of the golf course, have been in the works since the late 2000s. Gary Long, the former mayor of Fountain Inn who previously served on the planning commission, also spoke in favor of the development and urged the commission to approve it.

"Don't kill this project," Long said. "At that time (in the late 2000s) we had nobody coming here. Nobody. It took us a while to grab a hold of what we were doing and what this city needed."

But residents who live near Carolina Springs Golf Course voiced opposition to the plan, citing concerns about the impact more development would have on the area's infrastructure and how construction would affect stormwater issues the neighborhood has experienced in the past.

Steve Gill, president of the Carolina Springs Homeowners Association, said he was doubtful the retention ponds shown in the plans would be sufficient to address runoff problems. He said he also worried more traffic could endanger pedestrians and strain roads he said are already cause for concern.

"I'm not against growth, I'm for smart growth," he said. "But I will tell you, if I had these obstacles from a safety aspect ... I would sit back and say, 'Hey, let's look at this plan and come up with some of these fixes first.'"

Jennifer Curtis, the association's secretary, said she was concerned the construction of new homes and an influx of new residents could negatively impact quality of life in the neighborhoods and Fountain Inn as a whole.

"I like being able to see the cows and the agricultural area where I live," she said. "I just feel like we're not going in the right direction."

Following public comment, members of the commission said they did not want to reject a plan in the works for years and which conformed to the property's zoning, but that they shared the concerns of the residents who spoke.

In response, a representative from Arbor Engineering recommended the commission approve the project on the condition the developer improve two roads to address the issues raised. The representative also said the company was beholden to local, state and federal regulations that would require it to leave drainage in the area better than they found it.

Commission member Matthew Waschkowski said the response addressed some of his concerns but he would like to see designs before he voted on anything.

City Manager Shawn Bell said before the meeting that the level of interest illustrates the increasing focus on development as growth continues to surge in the area. In the past, the commission typically met only as needed. As proposals became more common, the body began meeting once a month but typically had just one or two items on the agenda.

More recently, the commission has considered four or five proposals per meeting. There were six during the April 5 meeting, which stretched more than three hours.

Mayor GP McLeer, who was unable to attend the meeting, said he is often the only member of the community present when the commission meets. He was glad to see elevated participation in the process, he said.

As Fountain Inn's continued growth becomes a dominant issue among residents, the city, which straddles the line between Greenville and Laurens counties, is seeking to better control development by revamping its zoning ordinance. That process began in March.