Article 3.1, Greenville County's problematic development rule, the focus of May 1 meeting

Some members of Greenville County Council will host a community meeting May 1 as it moves toward a repeal and possible replacement of a controversial land development rule that has led to multiple lawsuits.

The Saturday meeting will be held at 9 a.m. inside council chambers at Greenville County Square and is a chance for residents to offer ideas for how to add concrete language to the much maligned Article 3.1 of the county’s land development regulations. The objective is to clear up what county officials have called “vague” terms that have been used in legal action against the county by both pro-growth builders and growth-control residents.

County residents who wish to speak will each have up to five minutes. There is no limit on the number of speakers, said Councilman Joe Dill, who helped organize the meeting and represents District 17 in rural northern Greenville County. Much of the land in Dill's district is unzoned and some residents fear rampant development would change the character of the region.

One plan that won’t be considered is an amendment that was introduced last year to limit the number of houses that could be built on unzoned land to one or two per acre, a proposal the Home Builders Association of Greenville and Greater Greenville Area Association of Realtors each said would have effectively added zoning to nearly 500,000 acres of unzoned land across the county.

Councilman Chris Harrison, a former Greenville County planner, said he is putting together a proposal to present at the meeting which would add “quantitative thresholds” to Article 3.1.

“I think everybody realizes there needs to be some quantitative measures, rather than leaving it so open-ended,” Harrison said. “It’s just a matter of what those thresholds are.”

Harrison led the charge among some on council to replace Article 3.1 with a better version. Chairman Willis Meadows sought a full repeal of the measure, which he said was the quickest way to rid the county of the legal headache the rule has caused.

“We don’t need to have something that both sides can beat us over the head,” Meadows said.

Meadows’ motion to repeal the rule was sent to the Committee of the Whole last week but could still work its way toward approval with enough support among council members. A public hearing on the repeal or amended version of the article is scheduled for May 18.

Dill said he expects a number of residents from both northern and southern parts of the county to attend the meeting on May 1 and offer ideas. One of those groups, a loose coalition of residents, attorneys and engineers who have formulated their own recommended changes to the county’s land development regulations, plans to present a proposal as well.

Their proposal would require developers who want main access points to subdivisions on county roads to bring those sections of road up to the standards of state roads. It would also require intersection improvements if a county road intersects with a state road. That change would solve the “adequate infrastructure” language in the current rule, according to their plan.

Their plan would also base density of subdivisions in unzoned areas on a formula that factors in the size of the project site with the existing density surrounding the site to determine how many houses could be built.

Masks are required inside the meeting. Dill said they will remove the seating limitations that have been in place inside Council Chambers due to the coronavirus pandemic but audio will be broadcast outside and residents who are uncomfortable with the crowd size can wait outside to be called to speak.

He expected a quorum of council to be present but no action is planned.