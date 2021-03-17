A contentious Greenville land development rule led to lawsuits. How to fix it draws debate.

In the same meeting Greenville County Council authorized the county attorney to settle two lawsuits related to a controversial land development rule that guides subdivision density, traffic and environmental impacts, Chairman Willis Meadows introduced a proposal to repeal the rule.

His motion was preceded by the pleas of aggrieved residents concerned that doing away with the rule altogether would lead to unchecked growth. Meadows motion was followed by comments from numerous council members who agreed the rule needed to be changed but said the county should replace it, not repeal it.

At the center of the debate is Article 3.1, a few paragraphs inserted into the county’s updated land development regulations in 2018 that led to lawsuits and appeals from developers and residents alike on at least four occasions, with more likely on the way.

The rule, which some commissioners have used to deny development plans, states that developments can be approved only if they have adequate infrastructure and transportation to support a project; if the project is compatible with surrounding land use density; and the project is compatible with environmental conditions, including wetlands, flooding, endangered species and historic sites.

Doing away with the rule without a replacement would jeopardize the quality of life the county boasts about on the landing page of its website, which features an unspoiled mountain view, said Greenville resident David Krieger.

“I understand we’re going through a real estate boom right now,” Krieger said. “Booms come and go, but if we sacrifice that quality of life just to cash in on this frenzy of desire for real estate, I think we’re going to lose something that we can never recover.

“The very thing that makes Greenville attractive is the thing that we all want to preserve,” he said.

Frank Holleman, an environmental attorney who has worked to preserve some of the Upstate’s most cherished natural places, urged the council to leave in place the environmental aspects of the rule. Those have worked well to spurn developers who encroached on land with endangered plants — in particular the rare bunched arrowhead — and to work with developers who sought to build in a way that sustains and protects threatened flora. The bunched arrowhead is only found in the piedmont wetlands north of Travelers Rest.

“We have a special obligation to protect this rare life form that has been put in our care,” he said. “And so far we’ve sort of done a good job.”

Millions of dollars have been spent by private and public stakeholders to conserve some land where bunched arrowhead has been found, he said.

Conservation work like that could be jeopardized if the rule were abandoned, he said.

“Whatever you think of 3.1, this provision needs to stay in,” he said.

Rob Rowen, who lives in the Pebble Creek community that is fighting a subdivision proposal now called Roberts Farm, said he is not opposed to a subdivision but is opposed to one coming without the proper infrastructure in place to support it.

He cited some planning commissioners who used 3.1 as an argument against the proposed Roberts Farm development due to a dangerous intersection with an “F” rating for traffic at peak times of the day.

The rule gives power to the commission to protect residents from that type of development, he said.

“Please come up with an answer that protects us because we are really concerned about this,” he said.

In fact, the council had already tried once to come up with a solution. An attempt to amend Article 3.1 died last year after homebuilders and real estate organizations lobbied the council because the amendment would have limited density on unzoned rural land, effectively adding a layer of zoning to 250,000 acres in the county.

County Council says rule must change

Meadows came into the meeting March 16 prepared to start the process to do away with Article 3.1, which he called problematic because it could be subjective. After the meeting he said he would still be fine eliminating the rule but would work with council members who want to try to come up with an alternative.

“I’m OK with putting something else in place before (repealing),” Meadows said. “I would have done that before.”

He said other county ordinances already address environmental aspects that are "duplicated" in Article 3.1.

“And you’ve got to get it so it’s not subjective,” he said. “Both sides, those that are for building and those that are against have used it to their advantage. It’s been abused.”

The challenge, he said, is to allow some flexibility for staff and the planning commission and not come up with just a list of boxes to check off for developers to build wherever they like.

Meadows motion to repeal Article 3.1 was referred to the council’s planning and development committee, which is led by Councilman Joe Dill, who wants a fix for the rule before it is repealed.

Dill was a proponent of the rule and led the charge to amend it last year. He said the county needs to figure out a way to take into effect poor roads and infrastructure as well as density in rural areas when considering subdivisions.

“The roads in my district are in terrible condition,” he said. “(State Highway) 276 going up to Marietta is like riding on a washboard.”

The roads aren’t keeping up with growth due to what Dill called “the inadequacy of (SC)DOT leadership.”

“We obviously can’t just leave 3.1 as is or we will just continue to be in a series of lawsuits one right behind the other,” said Councilman Ennis Fant. “At the same time, I don’t think we can just do a total repeal and allow growth to go unchecked.”

But a divide on how to move forward appears to be showing already among the council.

Fant, a real estate agent, also said the county can’t build a development wall around the city of Greenville and reject outward growth. He suggested a task force to determine the best way to restructure the rule.

But Councilman Chris Harrison, a real estate broker, said he wants the process to move swiftly.

Councilwoman Liz Seman asked if the matter could be considered by the entire council, rather than the five-member committee, since it affects the entire county. Council Vice Chair Dan Tripp, who was presiding over Meadows’ motion, said he wanted to keep it where it was, though he later added that all parties need to sort it out together.

The committee could shape the language of any rule change or it could vote on a straight repeal of the rule. Meadows said the entire council would have its chance to debate the measure either way.

The credibility of the council is on the line, said Councilman Butch Kirven.

"People are looking to see if we’re willing and actually able to fix this thing," Kirven said. "It's going to take all of us to do that."

Possible settlement, more lawsuits outstanding

The council authorized County Attorney Mark Tollison to negotiate and settle a lawsuit and appeal brought by developer Niemitalo, Inc. after his subdivision in rural north Greenville County was rejected by the planning commission in 2018 using Article 3.1.

The settlement isn’t finalized yet and the amount isn’t known, but Meadows said the judge in the case had indicated he would likely rule against the county. Meadows said it was more money than he would have liked to spend in the settlement but would allow the county to cut its losses and move on.

He said the settlement discussion just happened to coincide with his timing on his proposal to repeal 3.1 and wasn’t part of the negotiation.

At least two more lawsuits or appeals involving the rule are outstanding. The county faces the prospect of further legal action if it doesn’t change the rule, he said.

Dill said the homebuilders don’t want the rule changed. They want it eliminated. The Homebuilders Association of Greenville brought in the National Homebuilders Association to fight its lawsuit against the county.

“They’re the ones that have been fighting our attempts to fix 3.1 because they want it gone,” Dill said.