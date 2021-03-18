48 townhomes proposed near Simpsonville's downtown

A developer has proposed a 48 townhome development just outside of downtown Simpsonville.

The project, which would be called The Haven, would be built on close to 9 acres off Northeast Main Street about a half-mile north of City Hall. There would be roughly seven units per acre. About two acres of the property directly next to Northeast Main would be used as a commercial outparcel, according to a site plan submitted to the Greenville County Subdivision Advisory Committee (GCSAC) earlier this month.

There would be a 15-foot wide vegetative buffer between the new homes and the commercial space.

The residential development would include six rows of townhomes, with a communal fire pit and pavilion area included between two of the rows, the plan shows. It would also entail the addition of a private road which would connect to Northeast Main.

The Haven would be built on two previously separate tracts which are partially surrounded by houses.

Ford Elliott of E&H Property LLC is the developer over the project and Paul Harrison of Blue Water Civil Design is the engineer.

The development would sit within the Simpsonville Sewer District and would be serviced by Greenville Water, according to a preliminary data outline submitted to GCSAC. The project is awaiting comments and requirements from GCSAC.