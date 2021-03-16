118 affordable housing apartments coming to Mauldin along East Butler Road

Two affordable housing projects are set to bring a total of 118 new apartments to Mauldin.

The complexes will both sit just off of East Butler Road, a little more than two miles from each other.

Greenville County Redevelopment Authority Program Director Imma Nwobodu gave an overview of the plans for the two developments to Mauldin City Council at a meeting Monday night.

Parkside at Butler, the larger of the two developments, is still pending funding approval from the GCRA and the City of Mauldin. It would include 72 units on a 4.5-acre tract on New Commerce Court near the intersection of East Butler and Interstate 385.

Apartments would be available for those making 60 percent or less of the area's average median income. Nwobodu said rent would likely be set between $300 and $1,000 month. The project would also include some units and support services for families who are chronically homeless, Nwobodu told council.

"That way, these will be families who are not in temporary shelters," she said.

The complex would be divided into three separate buildings and a clubhouse.

Greenville's NHE is the developer heading the project. The GCRA recommended Mauldin contribute $70,000 of its annual HOME funding toward the development. Greenville County's Affordable Housing Fund would contribute $430,000 to the project.

The second complex, Mercy Housing South East, has already been approved for funding from the GCRA and Mauldin. It will include 46 units on three acres just southeast of Springfield Park, near where East Butler meets Highway 276. Construction on that project is being built by the Atlanta-based nonprofit Mercy Housing.

Nwobodu said construction has not yet begun on the complex but likely will in the coming months.

Those apartments will also be available to renters making 60 percent or less of the average median income and will be between $619 and $963 a month. GCRA recommended Mauldin contribute $100,000 to the development in HOME funds and the Affordable Housing Fund contributed $200,000. It also received a 9 percent tax credit.

It will consist of one building that contains one, two, and three bedroom apartments.