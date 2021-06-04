Pro-Trump group holding two days of speeches at rally in Greenville this weekend

GREENVILLE — A month after a power struggle within South Carolina's Republican Party ranks, the group that attempted to oust what they see as the party "establishment" is coalescing in Greenville this weekend.

The "Rock The Red" convention June 4 and 5 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center will feature voices that have been prominent in the fallout since former President Donald Trump's defeat in November.

Lin Wood, the First Amendment attorney who moved here from Georgia and challenged to become chairman of the South Carolina GOP, was set to speak June 4.

Closing the event on June 5 is retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who briefly served as Trump's national security advisor before becoming embroiled in scandal and resigning.

The Rock the Red organization, which is an offspring of the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition formed in 2012, bills its mission as "saving our Republic from those who are intent on rewriting our great history, usurping our God-given rights, and systematically dismantling our liberty."

In May, Wood was unsuccessful in his effort to oust state GOP party Chairman Drew McKissick, who received Trump's endorsement multiple times.

In Greenville County, a similar but unsuccessful power struggle unfolded within county party ranks with Rock The Red's chairman, Pressley Stutts, campaigning with a "MAGA slate" to challenge what they saw as less-conservative Republicans.

Now, Stutts said, the movement is looking toward South Carolina's 2024 "First in the South" presidential primary and beyond.

"For whatever reason, perhaps because of the theft of the election in November 2020, people have come out of the woodworks to get involved," Stutts said in an interview with The Post and Courier.

"We're not going to cede the field," he said. "We know this isn't a sprint, it's a marathon. It may take an election cycle or two or three or longer to achieve your goals."

The convention will feature other speakers such as Tracy Beanz, editor-in-chief of the conservative publication UncoverDC; former director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the Trump administration Thomas Homan; former CIA analyst Clare Lopez; and South Carolina state Treasurer Curtis Loftis.