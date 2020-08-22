President Donald Trump to visit SC and NC on Monday

GREENVILLE — President Donald Trump will visit the Upstate on Monday, his seventh trip to South Carolina since being elected.

The White House announced Saturday that Trump would land and depart from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. Exact details of the visit were not immediately available.

The news release indicated a Marine One arrival and Air Force One departure.

Trump is also making stops in North Carolina on Monday, according to multiple published reports.

The Republican's last visit to the Palmetto State was in February, the night before the Democratic presidential primary.

The president held a “Keep America Great” rally at the North Charleston Coliseum to reinforce his South Carolina support. Voters here had solidified Trump’s status as the 2016 Republican presidential nominee.

Supporters frequently broke into chants of “four more years” and waved his campaign signs. U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott were both invited onstage.

During his 90-minute speech Feb. 28 — early in the pandemic for the United States — he said Democrats were using the coronavirus to undermine him.

“They tried the impeachment hoax,” Trump said, to reverberating boos from the thousands of people. “And this is their new hoax."

He emphasized that no one had died here from the virus and said his administration was “totally prepared” to respond.

“A virus starts in China, bleeds its way into various countries all around the world, doesn’t spread widely at all in the United States because of the early actions that myself and my administration took,” he said, before claiming that Democrats would still blame him for the coronavirus.

The rally marked Trump’s sixth visit to the state since he was elected president, with previous stops including to support Gov. Henry McMaster’s election, to give a speech at Benedict College in Columbia, and to visit to the Boeing campus in North Charleston.

Monday's appearance will be his seventh.