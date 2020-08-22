President Donald Trump to touch down in SC on Marine One on way to GOP convention Monday

GREENVILLE — President Donald Trump will touch down in the Upstate on Monday on the way to North Carolina for the Republican National Convention.

He will land by helicopter and depart by plane from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, according to a news release. The White House confirmed that no event is planned in South Carolina. Trump will arrive at the Greer airport on Marine One and depart on Air Force One.

Details of the trip were not available, but the GOP convention begins next week in Charlotte, and Trump is expected to make an appearance for delegates and attend another event near Asheville.

GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate Trump in a small in-person session on Monday, according to The Associated Press. And he later will use the South Lawn of the White House as the backdrop for his acceptance speech. The crux of his message is expected to be sounding the alarm over the consequences of a victory by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the AP reported.

The Republican's last visit to the Palmetto State was in February, the night before the Democratic presidential primary.

The president held a “Keep America Great” rally at the North Charleston Coliseum to reinforce his South Carolina support. Voters here had solidified Trump’s status as the 2016 Republican presidential nominee.

Supporters frequently broke into chants of “four more years” and waved his campaign signs. U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott were both invited onstage.

During his 90-minute speech Feb. 28 — early in the pandemic for the United States — he said Democrats were using the coronavirus to undermine him.

“They tried the impeachment hoax,” Trump said, to reverberating boos from the thousands of people. “And this is their new hoax."

He emphasized that no one had died here from the virus and said his administration was “totally prepared” to respond.

“A virus starts in China, bleeds its way into various countries all around the world, doesn’t spread widely at all in the United States because of the early actions that myself and my administration took,” he said, before claiming that Democrats would still blame him for the coronavirus.

The rally marked Trump’s sixth visit to the state since he was elected president, with previous stops including to support Gov. Henry McMaster’s election, to give a speech at Benedict College in Columbia, and to visit to the Boeing campus in North Charleston.

Eric Connor and Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.