With COVID-19, growth and more looming, Greenville County Council cements conservative edge

Changes in leadership of Greenville County Council may move the county’s governing body in a more conservative direction over the next two years even as the council grapples with once-in-a-generation challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and several high-profile issues.

It does so with a staunch conservative as its new chairman in 83-year-old Willis Meadows and three new conservative council members who each voted to put him in charge. And it does so with a number of equally-conservative council members now locked in to lead the council’s committees.

Longtime councilman Joe Dill said the leadership changes will give the council a decidedly conservative bent.

Councilman Mike Barnes, who backed Meadows and was named chair of the public safety committee, agreed with Dill that the council will take a more conservative path.

“Willis (Meadows) is a very smart businessman and a very conservative person,” Barnes said. “I think the changes might be different but I think the changes will be good.”

One councilman said he is taking a stand against this new direction and the selections Meadows made for the council’s various committees by refusing to accept committee assignments. Ennis Fant, who represents District 25 on the west side of Greenville and is one of two Democrats on the council, declined to serve on the public works or public safety committees Meadows had assigned, Meadows said.

Fant said he made the decision in protest after Meadows put him on the two committees Fant said he didn’t want to be on.

“Willis asked me what committee did I want to serve on and what committees I didn’t want to serve on,” Fant said. “That was a wasted phone call because all he did was put me on the two committees I said I didn’t want to be on.”

Fant, who had previously served on the planning and development committee and asked to serve on it again due to the development pressures in his district, said he “begged” Meadows not to take that away from him, to no avail.

So he declined to serve on public works. And, Fant said, he declined to serve on the public safety committee because he wanted Lynn Ballard, a longtime public safety advocate and former committee chair, to serve on the committee instead. But Ballard wasn’t named to that committee either. It will instead have four members instead of five – Barnes, Chris Harrison, Steve Shaw and Stan Tzouvelekas.

Ballard is assigned to just one committee – public works, though he also will serve as the council’s liaison to the County Square redevelopment project and on the county’s alcohol and drug abuse board.

Fant said he would remain involved in planning issues to fight for his constituents regardless.

Meadows, in announcing committee assignments, said just because a council member isn’t on a particular committee doesn’t mean they can’t work for their constituents on an issue. He said he believes the council can work together and urged members to speak with civility and integrity. He said he did not make any deals to assign leadership posts in exchange for votes.

Besides Dill and Barnes as chairs, Meadows assigned Dan Tripp, who is the council’s vice chair, to lead the finance committee. Each of them backed Meadows for chairman. Meadows also assigned Liz Seman, who ran for chair against Meadows, as public works committee chair, a role she had previously held.

The leadership changes come as the council faces a number of major decisions in the months ahead.

Coronavirus response

Overshadowing each decision is the county’s response to the effects the coronavirus has had on the state’s largest and most populous county.

“Council needs to be focused on recovery,” Seman said. “All officials at every level of government, I hope that’s what’s on their mind.”

Even as the county continues to experience the physical and financial toll of the virus, she said the council needs to keep asking how Greenville County can wholly recover.

The leaders must focus on re-establishing the momentum the community was experiencing before the pandemic so businesses will continue to open or relocate in the area, tourists will visit, restaurants stay afloat and projects fill the development pipeline, she said.

“Our ability to return money to taxpayers, keep taxes low, is going to be predicated on making this happen,” she said.

Dill and Barnes each said they received numerous calls from property owners who can’t pay their property tax bills on time. Some have lost jobs and income. Others were out of work and said they need time to catch up to pay bills.

The county also hasn’t yet seen the impact landlords are experiencing from the number of tenants who aren’t able to pay rent, Barnes said. That may also impact the county’s finances this year, he said.

Property reassessment and tax rollback

One decidedly conservative decision that the council will consider is a rollback of property taxes and refunding money to taxpayers, Dill said.

“We’re going to take a long look to see how we can help the taxpayer,” he said.

Greenville County delayed property reassessment in 2020 for a year. Unless it is delayed again, the county will see changes to property taxes this year. In a county that has become increasingly expensive due to high property values, Dill said rolling back the tax millage rate may help buffer the financial effects of the pandemic for property owners.

Redistricting

County Council will also decide the new boundary lines for each of its 12 county districts as it goes through redistricting this year.

Redistricting is meant to balance the number of residents that each council member represents. Depending on growth areas over the past decade since the last U.S. Census, some districts in the county could see significant shifts.

Factors include high-growth areas like new downtown Greenville condo and apartment developments, large housing developments like Hollingsworth at Verdae or Hartness, or dozens of subdivisions stretching toward the county’s southern and northern boundaries.

“I’m expecting my district to shrink,” said Dill, who represents Travelers Rest and the northern section of the county.

Budget priorities

Greenville County operates on a two-year budget cycle and this year marks a new cycle. That means the council will re-evaluate its budget priorities and establish new ones.

Decisions loom over public safety and emergency services operations as the council considers relocating its EMS headquarters from County Square. Infrastructure and transportation improvements to the county’s overburdened roads and sewer systems will be priorities and the county must find more money to increase the number of roads it improves each year, Seman said.

Affordable housing is emerging as a new priority to accommodate the estimated 220,000 new residents expected to make the county home in the next two decades, she said.

“We know we’ve got to have those pieces, which are in my opinion, crucial infrastructure,” she said.

As part of infrastructure improvements the county also must work to increase its coordination with municipalities, she said.

Barnes said his public safety committee will examine whether any further resources or tweaks are needed to improve emergency response times in the county’s rural areas.

County Square redevelopment

Visible to all in the coming year will be the construction of the county’s new central office towers, a $66.8 million project that is taking shape at the corner of Church Street and University Ridge. The council will continue to make decisions related to that project this year as it prepares to move Family Court and some state services to buildings under renovation on Halton Road. The continued redevelopment of County Square into a $1 billion mixed-use development that will further expand the city of Greenville’s downtown core is expected to offset the costs to build the county’s new office buildings.