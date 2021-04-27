With $2.8M budget surplus, Greenville considers discretionary funds for council districts

GREENVILLE — The dire prediction of local governments facing budgetary collapse as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy largely didn't prove true.

In fact, as the city of Greenville prepares for the coming year's expenses without the specter of COVID-19, it carries a $2.8 million budget surplus on the wings of emergency federal relief.

What will happen with the money remains to be seen as the city stares down $552.3 million in infrastructure needs that were long overlooked as growth exploded. One proposal: Split the money among the City Council members as discretionary funds to attend to specific needs.

The forecast for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July, came April 26 during a council workshop on the $215 million budget. The public hearing and first vote is scheduled for May 24.

There is no property tax increase, as has been the case each year since 2014 when the city raised property taxes to fund construction of a fire station in the Verdae area.

The city has a $2.8 million surplus above the $22 million it holds back as part of its policy to maintain a 20 percent reserve of funds in case of emergencies. The $2.8 million is "the sprinkling on the icing of the rainy day fund," Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said.

Typically, the city would wait for its summer audit to confirm the surplus amount then determine how to appropriate it to items such as Unity Park construction or funding to build bridges for the Laurens Road extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail. But in 2018, Councilman Wil Brasington said, council members set aside $1 million each to serve their districts. Dowe said she would like to implement that discretionary fund approach as a permanent policy.

Council members who are intimately familiar with their district, she said, "are in the best position to decide how to use it."

Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming said her district frequently suffers drainage problems that require repair, and the ability to direct funds quickly helps.

The surplus comes as the city, over the course of 2020, saw some revenue sources perform better than expected — such as the tax on the hospitality industry — and was overall buoyed by aid provided under the federal CARES Act relief to local governments.

The city's ending financial position turned out to be about $8.4 million better than expected because of higher revenue coupled with lower expenses, helped in part by lower personnel costs. The city saw revenue from fines drop by almost half as the court system backlogged, City Budget Director Matt Efird said. Other revenues, which include canceled special events, dropped 43 percent. Business and development-related fees performed better than expected, with a 6 percent increase.

The CARES funding came into play as part of intergovernmental revenue in the form of two federal payments. The infusion resulted in a nearly 25 percent increase in that stream.

Tourism-related revenue, including the hospitality and accommodations taxes that must be spent on tourism-related efforts, ended with a nearly $4 million surplus.

The better-than-expected budget news allows the city to invest in priority areas, including adding five new staff members to a planning department overwhelmed by the city's growth. That will cost about $500,000 more each year. It is an effort to transform the department into one of "progressive planning," Assistant City Manager Shannon Lavrin said.

"We may come back in the future with additional resource needs,"Lavrin said, "but we do feel at this point this will address what we need at this time."

With implementation of the city's comprehensive plan for the next 20 years at hand, Mayor Knox White said the added staff will help the city get ahead of growth issues.

"I believe this money on planning is going to allow us to be proactive instead of reactive," White said.

Flemming said the planning department needs to have more racial diversity, saying the planning staff "can't be all white," a sentiment echoed by other council members.

"If we want a diverse city, we've got to look dern diverse," she said.

A key strategy in taking a bite out of the massive cost of overall infrastructure needs will be a $32 million bonding program in which the city will borrow money to pay for projects — $11.5 million for road improvements, $7 million for parks and recreation center improvements, $6.1 million for transportation management, $5.4 million for new sidewalks and $2 million for investment in city facilities.