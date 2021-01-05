Willis Meadows elected Greenville County Council chairman in split vote

By a split 7-5 vote, Greenville County Council on Tuesday elected longtime Councilman Willis Meadows as its chairman for the next two years.

Meadows, 83, is a conservative Republican who owns an insurance agency and is serving his fourth term on the council representing District 19 on the west side of the county. He said he is looking forward to working with the council and that those who voted for him bought into the idea that “there’s no limit to what we can do if nobody cares who gets the credit.”

Meadows won the key role leading the county in a seven-minute meeting in which there was little discussion. Councilwoman Liz Seman had also been nominated to serve as chair.

All three of the new members on the council — Steve Shaw, Chris Harrison and Stan Tzouvelekas — voted for Meadows, along with Joe Dill, Mike Barnes and Dan Tripp. Meadows voted for himself.

After he was elected, Meadows said he would save his comments for the meeting’s conclusion. But at the end, Councilman Lynn Ballard motioned to adjourn the meeting before Meadows could speak. Afterward, Meadows said that after a divisive few years on the council he’d hoped to share his vision of working together with the other council members.

“I hope to persuade the others because I didn’t get a chance to talk to them on that,” he said.

The council chair presides over meetings, selects committee assignments and names committee chairs, and often acts as a vocal figurehead for the county, speaking at various functions and serving as the county representative on some boards. In that role, the chair can shape the council’s agenda and direction.

Councilman Butch Kirven, the previous chairman, announced Monday that he didn’t plan to seek the nomination again, saying “time and toil have taken its toll, as they always do.” After the meeting, Kirven congratulated Meadows, wished him well and said he would be available to work with the new chairman.

Seman is also serving her fourth term on Council representing District 24. She works as chief of staff and liaison to the board of trustees at Furman University and has past experience in nonprofit leadership. She had sought to be the second woman to lead the council. Phyllis Henderson was the first woman to hold the council chair in 2003-04.

Kirven, Xanthene Norris, Ennis Fant and Lynn Ballard voted for Seman and she voted for herself.

Two members, Dill and Ballard, put their names in the running for council vice chair. But when it came time to nominate a vice chair, Dill said he would remove his name from consideration and instead nominated Tripp, another conservative Republican and former state representative who is serving his first term on the council.

Tripp was elected by the same 7-5 margin with the same coalition of members voting for him.

He said he was surprised to have been nominated and said Meadows hadn’t offered any positions in exchange for his vote. Tripp said he looked forward to serving the council in his new role and said the council has a new direction.

“We’ve all got to work together,” Tripp said. “The last two years have just been horrific. As a new councilman who’s just been here two years, it’s been counterproductive. It hasn’t been a good use of anybody’s time, including the taxpayers.”

He said Meadows would lead the council in a diplomatic and fair-minded way and stressed that the council needs to come together to work on real issues. Among those, Tripp said, is continued work on growth and development issues, including sewers and roads, as well as an overhaul of council rules that could include setting term limits for the chair and committee chairs.

Seman said she felt confident in her qualifications to serve as chair since she served in leadership roles and as chair of other boards. But she had a sense going into the meeting that she may not have the votes and said she would keep doing what she could to serve the people of the county.

“I wish the new chair and vice chair lots of luck. It’s certainly not easy being in those roles," Seman said. "As I’ve said all along, I will continue to lead from whatever seat that I sit in because there’s still a lot of work for the county to be done and we need to work together to move all of those things forward."

Ballard said he thought putting Meadows in charge was a regressive move for the council.

“In my opinion, Greenville County is going to go backwards for the next two years,” Ballard said.

Meadows had voted against many of the council’s recent accomplishments, including the controversial consolidation of sewer districts into the Metropolitan Sewer Authority, the creation of the county’s historic preservation trust and ending a 1994 resolution the council had passed in opposition to gay lifestyles.

Ballard feared Meadows would seek to undo much of the council’s work.

“I look at what’s best for Greenville County and we’re going in the wrong direction,” he said.

Fant, on of two Democrats on the council along with Norris, said the county had been moving forward on race and inclusion and he too was concerned that if a new voting bloc coalesces around Meadows that the council may “venture into areas that are not a part of our responsibility,” like gun rights and LGBTQ issues.

“We just took a step backwards 30 years,” Fant posted in a comment on Facebook.

Fant said it also likely spells the end of discussion about a resolution he introduced for the council to support and encourage residents to wear face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Meadows said Tuesday he prefers the decision to wear a facemask to be a personal choice. He wore a facemask Tuesday and said he requires masks to be worn at his business and believes people should do what they can to stay safe, but he doesn’t believe there should be a mandate. It was up to the council how to decide on Fant’s resolution, he said.

Kirven, who called himself an establishment Republican who sought to find common ground with various council members, said the council has fractured to match the extremes that have gained political control nationally and his position in the middle proved untenable.

“Over the course of the past few years, the council has become more polarized than I have ever seen it, pretty rigidly so, along ideological grounds,” he said.

That is where it may continue to head politically, Kirven said, but he still hoped to be able to work together with Meadows now in the lead role.