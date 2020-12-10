VP Mike Pence promises vaccine approval in days, shots routine by April during visit to SC

GREENVILLE — The approval of two coronavirus vaccines will likely come within a matter of days and be distributed immediately, marking "the beginning of the end" of the pandemic, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday during a quick stop before heading off to a political rally in Georgia.

The vice president was joined by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville to speak during a one-hour roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed.

During the discussion, Pence said the government expects to have 20 million Americans vaccinated by the end of this month, another 50 million in January and 100 million in February.

The vice president's visit comes as the Upstate sees some of its highest virus numbers, according to the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Greenville County alone has almost 4,300 new cases in the past two weeks, and neighboring Pickens County's two-week incidence rate of 1,047 cases per 100,000 residents is the worst in the state.

The vaccines, which Pence said by spring should include more than the two currently in production, will be routine by April and are "nothing short of a medical miracle," he said. They will be shipped out to providers within 24 hours of approval.

First in line will be those with the most critical need. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the federal government is relying on states to share their needs and decide how best to distribute the vaccine.

In South Carolina, McMaster said that the state expects to have between 200,000 to 300,000 vaccines this month that will go to those most at risk, especially those in nursing homes, and the health workers who care for them.

Next in line will be those prone to exposure but not as highly — utility workers, first responders, food production and service industry workers, homeless shelter workers and people over age 75, he said. McMaster also said people suffering from high-risk conditions like active cancers, kidney and heart disease, autoimmune diseases, obesity, pregnancy and sickle cell anemia will be in the second round.

The third phase, he said, will include grocery and food delivery workers, teachers, childcare workers, bus drivers, people over age 65, and those with asthma and pulmonary conditions, among others.

The federal government hopes to be able to vaccinate as many as 20 million people per week by mid-spring and summer, Azar said.

Pence said the speed of the delivery of vaccines is "a testament to (President Donald Trump's) impatience, but he made an effort to assure Americans that the vaccines will be safe. While a typical vaccine can take 8 to 10 years to develop, Pence said the government has "cut no corners, but has cut red tape."

This week, the U.S. exceeded 15 million total cases of the virus and set new highs for deaths in a single day at more than 3,000. As of Thursday, more than 290,000 people have died in the country due to COVID-19.

In the Upstate and Richland County, Prisma Health currently has more than 270 people hospitalized for COVID-19, said Dr. Eric Ossmann, the health system's chief clinical officer in the Upstate and a member of Thursday's panel.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Locally, the health system has had teams in place since early summer to prepare for vaccinations, Ossmann said. Providers are prepared to store and administer the vaccine, but there won’t be much storage because they will administer the vaccine quickly.

The midday event featured masks worn in nearly all facets, from the time Pence stepped off Air Force Two at the Donaldson Center Airport, where he greeted McMaster and his wife, Peggy, with fist bumps.

Secret service and vice presidential aides wore masks in the motorcade of officials and media, and outside on the airport tarmac. The most predominant absence of masks was among local and state law enforcement providing security and traffic support.

While the vaccines are nearing distribution, Pence said people should continue preventative measures such as social distancing and wearing masks throughout the coming months.

The event provided Pence an opportunity to discuss the vaccine efforts separate from a political rally that followed in Augusta, where Pence was to speak on efforts to preserve the Republican U.S. Senate majority.

Georgia is in the national spotlight due to dual Senate runoffs, as Democrat Raphael Warnock seeks to unseat Republican Kelly Loeffler and incumbent Republican David Perdue tries to head off Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. The election for those races is Jan. 5.

On the streets outside the medical university on Grove Road, a few dozen people looked on at the vice president's motorcade and recorded with cellphones. A handful of protesters held signs that read "Science Is Real," "Trump Sucks," "We're Dying" and messages supporting the Black Lives Matter racial justice movement.

The roundtable included Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Upstate U.S. Reps. William Timmons and Jeff Duncan, DHEC interim public health director Brannon Traxler and Pence's brother, Indiana U.S. Rep. Greg Pence.

McMaster said South Carolina chose to mitigate the spread of the virus less through restrictions and more through advice. He said that state health officials learned from the summertime spike that being outside makes a big difference. McMaster encouraged people to try to be in open air as much as possible despite the cold.

DHEC reported 1,883 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Thursday, which reflect Tuesday's results due to a 48-hour lag in the data. The total number of cases during the pandemic has surpassed 225,000. The number of confirmed deaths due to the virus is now 4,291, with another 336 probable deaths.

The Trump administration has been roundly criticized for a lack of action particularly in the early stages of the pandemic and for refusal to wear masks but McMaster praised the efforts.

"There are a lot of people in South Carolina alive because of the leadership you've given us," McMaster said to the vice president.