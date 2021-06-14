VP Kamala Harris visits Upstate SC to promote COVID-19 vaccines, discuss voting rights

GREENVILLE — Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport around 11:30 a.m. on June 14 as part of a push to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates in South Carolina and nationwide.

The first stop for Harris was Phillis Wheatley Community Center in the Nicholtown area of Greenville for a COVID-19 vaccination event.

The vice president arrived at the center to a crowd of supporters shortly before noon. Some supporters of former President Donald Trump held signs along South Pleasantburg Drive, where the motorcade turned in to the center. It was the first trip back to Greenville for Harris since her presidential primary campaign last year.

“I know it seems like it happened overnight, but it didn’t,” Harris said to an audience of about 170, addressing concerns about whether the vaccine was rushed. She added the vaccine is safe but she understands those who are hesitant.

Rev. J.M. Flemming, president of the NAACP Greenville chapter, implored the mostly Black audience not to see the vaccine as another Tuskegee experiment.

Around 2 p.m., Harris is scheduled to visit YMCA of Greenville for a tour of a pop-up vaccination site. The vice president will also meet with community leaders to discuss voting rights, though that event is planned as a private discussion.

Harris is expected to depart from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport shortly after 5 p.m.

The trip to Greenville comes as part of the “Month of Action” and a “nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” according to a White House advisory.

President Joe Biden has set a national goal of 70 percent vaccination by July 4. Currently 63 percent of adult Americans are vaccinated. South Carolina is among the lowest states in vaccination rate, with less than 50 percent of the population having received at least one dose.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the vice president's visit.