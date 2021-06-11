VP Kamala Harris to visit Greenville as part of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination push

GREENVILLE — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Greenville on June 14 to promote the government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The trip to Greenville comes as part of the "Month of Action" and a "nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts," according to a White House advisory.

Exactly where the vice president will be was not detailed in the advisory.

South Carolina ranks in the bottom half of states for vaccination rate. As of June 10, just under 46 percent of the state's population has received at least one dose, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's vaccine dashboard.

The rate of vaccination has declined as President Joe Biden pushes his goal of having 70 percent of the U.S. population vaccinated by July 4.

On June 7, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the state of emergency established in South Carolina at the start of the pandemic as the number of positive cases has continued to decline.