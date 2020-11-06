USB drives, ballot folds and tally order: Why Greenville's election results took all night

The sun was one minute from rising when Greenville County finished counting votes Wednesday, making it the last major county in South Carolina to report results.

The uncertainty of the COVID-19 health crisis promised that Election Day 2020 would be unlike any other in modern history.

Certainly that proved to be true. But the answer to why the count took so long goes beyond a broad pandemic narrative.

There are specific reasons.

Reasons beyond, but related to, the almost 94,000 ballots cast in Greenville County prior to Election Day — one-third of the total turnout. Nearly 46,000 of those votes arrived by mail.

The main factor Tuesday night was the machines used to count those early absentee ballots, County Elections Director Conway Belangia said. Belangia told The Post and Courier that his choice of machines would change if he had it to do over, but the choice was made in an effort to balance accuracy with timeliness.

"If we had not had the absentees set up like we did, which is hindsight now, we would have been a little quicker,” he said. "But I'll stand behind what we did on election night and in the morning. I'm not in a race to beat anybody."

In technical terms, the elections office chose to use "DS200" counting machines instead of high-speed printers. The idea was that a significant number of absentee ballots come in folded or wrinkled, causing the printers to reject some of them.

The DS200 machines process the folds easily. The tradeoff is that the data from those machines, collected onto USB thumb drives, is massive.

There were 24 thumb drives after processing the early ballots. Belangia thought each would take just a few minutes to download.

Instead, each of the two dozen drives needed 15 to 20 minutes.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

That was the technical issue.

The reason Greenville seemed so far behind, Belangia said, is a matter of perception. It rested on his decision to stop counting same-day votes and shift toward counting the massive number of votes that came in days and weeks earlier.

By 1 a.m., Greenville — the state's most-populous county — appeared well behind other large counties in reporting results to the State Election Commission. At 17 percent, Greenville trailed Richland County's 40 percent, Charleston County's 67 percent, Horry County's 79 percent and Spartanburg County's 83 percent.

However, Belangia said that if the other counties had shifted entirely to counting absentee ballots like Greenville, the numbers would have looked similar.

The heartbeat of election night is County Square. Within the former shopping mall is a suite where elections staff tabulate votes and then, in old-school fashion, tape printed results on a hallway wall.

For municipal elections and the like, the number of papers is a couple dozen. During Tuesday's general election, the walls were covered to account for all 151 precincts.

By 11 p.m., 33 precincts had been processed and taped to the wall. Belangia then ordered the precinct counting stopped. There was high interest, he said, in the roughly 94,000 ballots that were cast early, both in-person and by mail, so he decided to shift to downloading those results from the thumb drives.

The Election Day precinct reporting stopped cold. Then, a little after 2:30 a.m. the final tally of early votes was published in one big lump. As happened around the country, the sudden swell of early votes appeared to create a wave of Democratic support. However, that swell balanced out as the last of the precincts were counted.

In addition to questioning the machines used, Belangia said in retrospect he would have secured a larger facility to handle the vote counting, most likely the expansive Greenville Convention Center. The amount of resources provided to the elections office wasn't an issue, he said. Belangia also said he would have liked to expand the number of satellite sites for early voting and hire more staff. Wait times reached several hours during the three-week early voting period.

"By the time we got into it, it was too late to do that expansion."