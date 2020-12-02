Upstate SC victims advocates face gutting services as federal funding hangs in the balance

Progress has come in baby steps over the past several years and every inch of ground was hard fought.

After consistently topping the list of states for women killed by men, South Carolina slipped out of the worst ten for the first time in 2018, the latest year for which data is available.

Becky Callaham, executive director of Greenville domestic violence center Safe Harbor, said the victims advocates working tirelessly on the front lines of South Carolina's abuse crisis have been a driving force behind the state's incremental gains.

Now, those advocates are faced with the prospect of watching that progress evaporate as federal funding for critical victims services hangs in the balance.

Congress is set to vote Dec. 11 on a 40-percent cut to Victims of Crime Act funding, a program that provides significant funding for domestic violence shelters, child advocacy and sexual assault centers throughout South Carolina and the country.

Already forced to reduce services as state and federal funding diminishes and the pandemic cuts into private donations, Callaham said the cut would force Safe Harbor to slash all but skeletal services and could be the death knell for smaller organizations.

"There have been some improvements," she said. "Without this critical funding, I can imagine that not only would South Carolina shoot back up to the top for deaths of women by men, but the rates of domestic violence will continue to soar."

VOCA is funded through fines from federal convictions. The funding has dwindled in recent years as federal plea deals have become more common, for which financial penalties do not support the program.

Advocates are urging congress to bolster funding for the program as it appears set to hit a 10-year low, but it is unclear how successful their efforts have been.

Safe Harbor, which already cut its legal aid program and laid off the attorney who ran it after an 18-percent VOCA cut this year and a coronavirus-driven reduction in state funding, would have to lay off about nine employees to make ends meet.

The organization was already struggling to meet demand before the recent drop in support and expects a surge in need for its services when the pandemic subsides.

"I see the future being very bleak if we don't have the resources," Callaham said.

At the Pickens County Advocacy Center, a smaller organization that offers victims services to a more rural and underserved area, the cut would mean reducing its 8-person staff by up to three people, said Director Shannon Lambert. The recent drop in support already forced the nonprofit to close its Clemson office, which served college students and people who might struggle to get to the nonprofit's primary facility on the other side of the county.

Lambert said the potential cut, which would come out to about $116,000 for the PCAC, would be catastrophic.

Filling a gap that size with fundraising and private grants would be unfeasible during the best of times, Lambert said. But the pandemic has made fundraising more difficult and the across-the-board cuts would only make grant opportunities more competitive, so that even funding streams the PCAC has consistently relied on in the past would no longer be certain.

Julie Valentine Center Executive Director Shauna Galloway-Williams, whose organization serves victims of sexual assault and child abuse, said the hit to the PCAC would have consequences beyond the borders of Pickens County. Centers rely on partnerships to share resources and expertise. Galloway-Williams said Upstate organizations regularly lean on each other for support.

The JVC itself is set to lose about $300,000 if congress cuts the funding. Galloway-Williams said the nonprofit has been able to weather the recent reductions with no interruptions to it services after a strong fundraising year. But there would be no way around it with a 40 percent cut. The organization would have to cut up to five of its 12 direct service employees.

"It would be devastating in terms of its impact on the community," she said.

In Spartanburg, Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition Director Jada Charley said the outlook for her organization is equally bleak. The cut would mean a loss of $400,000 in funding. Safe Home's staff would have to be reduced significantly reduced, possibly to the point that one of its domestic violence shelters could no longer operate, even as the pandemic increases need for safe space.

The drop wouldn't only impact nonprofits. VOCA funding supports the victims advocacy programs of multiple law enforcement agencies and solicitors' offices throughout the state.

"As I always am, I'm very hopeful that Congress will do the right thing," Callaham said.