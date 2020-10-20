Two votes flip, and vote to place term limit on Greenville County Council chairman fails

At a contentious Greenville County Council meeting Tuesday in which one outgoing councilman accused another of not keeping his word, a vote to change the council’s rules to add term limits to the chairman’s position had the support of a majority of council members but still failed by one vote.

Councilman Rick Roberts introduced a proposal to limit the council chairman to serve two consecutive two-year terms beginning in January when a new chairman is named.

Roberts said he hoped to avoid what he called a “fiasco” of a chairman’s election two years ago when Kirven secured the nomination. Roberts said Chairman Butch Kirven had given committee appointments and other favors to council members to earn their vote.

The rule change would have meant Kirven couldn’t run to be the chairman for the next term if he is reelected to office in the Nov. 3 general election.

This time, Roberts believed he had the super majority of eight votes needed to change the rules. But Council members Joe Dill and Dan Tripp, who voted to suspend the rules to bring Roberts motion to the floor, instead backed Kirven to the surprise of Roberts and other council members.

“Typical of you,” Roberts said to Dill after the vote failed.

“I just feel like this is a sour grapes kinda thing, and it’s just coming out swinging,” Dill said. “Let’s be realistic. For two years we’ve had members of this council attack the chairman and he’s tried to do the best he can do with what he’s got to work with.”

Roberts responded.

“Councilman Dill, that seems to be a totally different conversation than you had with everybody before,” Roberts said.

Dill said he hadn’t given his word to vote in favor of the rule change, only that he would vote to get it on the floor.

Councilmembers Sid Cates, Bob Taylor, Dan Tripp and Kirven also voted against setting term limits. Tripp said he was generally in favor of term limits but didn’t want it to take effect in January and retroactively ban Kirven from running for chair again.

The council had apparently handicapped the vote beforehand. Several council members — Willis Meadows, Lynn Ballard and Liz Seman — said they’d given their word to vote with Roberts for term limits and did so, along with councilmembers Mike Barnes, Ennis Fant and Xanthene Norris.

But multiple councilmembers confirmed to The Post and Courier that both Tripp and Dill had agreed to go along with the proposal, but flipped their vote during the meeting.

That marked a change for Tripp, who in July had criticized Kirven’s handling of a meeting, calling him a “dictator.”

Roberts said promises were made and favors given at the last election of the chairman that “cast a dark light over the past two years.”

Ballard ran against Kirven for chair in January 2019 while Seman wanted to be vice-chair. When Kirven won the chair, he stripped Ballard of his committee chairmanships and named Meadows, who supported Kirven, as vice-chair, rather than Seman.

Kirven said he hadn’t had conversations with any council members about the term limits proposal and had not talked with any of them about serving as chairman starting in January. After the meeting, he said his decision to run for chairman is “yet to be determined. We’ll see what the new council wants to do.”

“I’ve had a gracious amount of time, more than enough, to serve as chairman,” Kirven said during the meeting. “I’ve accomplished most of my goals. Whoever is the chairman, I look forward to giving him my full support.”

But Kirven still said he would like the opportunity to run for chair rather than being sidelined from the race.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Roberts said he didn’t want to get into the weeds of why he wanted to set term limits on the chairman, but wanted to leave the council in a better position than when he started. Roberts lost his primary race in June and his term expires at the end of the year.

“We had an election two years ago which was a total fiasco,” he said. “We learned there’s an art to staying ... chairman once you’re chairman.”

He said it would be healthy to have turnover in who leads the council in order to bring more transparency, oversight and new views to the role.

“There’s a perception that not everyone is getting a seat at the table and I think as we rotate in new leadership that perception would be gone,” he said.

Tripp said he didn’t think it was fair for an outgoing council to make rules for the next council. He said he would be in favor of taking up the issue again next year.

Fant was with Roberts at Rick Erwin's Eastside Grill decompressing after Tuesday's meeting. Roberts said Kirven was able to swing to votes at the last minute.

"If the public knew, they would be shocked and appalled," Roberts said. "That's what our county is dealing with, it's what our council is dealing with, and it's what our citizens are dealing with, which is no oversight and a lack of transparency.

"What's at stake is a half billion budget and a $1 billion project," he said. "This is too important to ignore."

Roberts handed the phone to Fant, who ordered a plate of shrimp and grits before sharing his thoughts on County Council leadership. The chairmanship will inevitably change in January, he said, when leadership positions are voted on by council.

"At the end of the day, Butch knows the majority of people on council do not want him as chairman," Fant said. "That's huge."

Fant said that County Administrator Joe Kernell called him shortly after Tuesday's meeting adjourned.

"He said, 'You didn't think y’all had the votes, did you?'" Fant said. "He knew he had the votes to block it."

Going forward, Fant said, the balance of power on council will change because of the retirements of Taylor and Cates.

"Two of the little votes Butch always counts on, they are gone."

Fant said he had little to say at Tuesday's meeting once it was clear where the vote was headed.

"There was no need to say anything," Fant said. "I just think it's time for new eyes, different ideas. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely."

"Let somebody else try it," Fant said.

Kirven said Tuesday the council could remove him as chair at any time if nine members thought he should go. After the vote failed, he called it a good discussion.

“I think better days are ahead for all of us,” he said.