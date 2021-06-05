Trey Gowdy’s next gig: Live from Spartanburg on Fox News

Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy has a new national television gig, and he is doing it all from Spartanburg.

Gowdy, 56, told The Post and Courier he will be filming the current events and opinion show live from a studio in his hometown, with most of his guests appearing via video link. Expect a decidedly South Carolina flavor, he said, and a lot of visits from Democrats.

"I live in the same house I lived in before I even ran for solicitor," Gowdy said. "And I will be there until my wife tells me that that I need to leave. So far that has not happened."

The Upstate Republican, who represented South Carolina's 4th District in Congress for eight years before stepping down in 2019, launches his new show, "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy," June 6 at 7 p.m. on Fox News.

Gowdy, the son of a doctor, grew up in Spartanburg and graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1982. He attended Baylor University and was an attorney by age 24. His first foray into politics was as 7th Circuit solicitor in his mid-30s in Spartanburg County, a post he won in 2000 and held for 10 years before beating former Rep. Bob Inglis in a four-way race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2010.

But his earliest brush with politics, and reaching across the aisle, was bagging groceries for former state senator and U.S. Rep. Liz Patterson, a Democrat from Spartanburg.

"No one has ever heard me say a negative word about Liz Patterson," Gowdy said. "All I ever do is compliment her. Even though we didn't agree on a whole lot. She was standing in the parking lot when I was a bag boy and talking politics with me."

Decades later, avowing he was fed up with partisanship, Gowdy's last day in U.S. Congress was Jan 3, 2019. He was hired later that month as a contributor to Fox News. In October 2019, he left the network to join former President Donald Trump's legal team. By January 2020, that had not panned out, and he was back with Fox News in April 2020 with a weekly podcast, "Tuesdays with Trey." In early 2019, he was also hired on to the Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough law firm in downtown Greenville. He has since left the firm, wrapping up a legal practice, he said, that suffered without his full-time attention.

The podcast features a mix of long-form interviews and political commentary. He took a similar approach on "Fox News Primetime," where he guest-hosted for a couple weeks earlier this year and will do the same on his own Sunday show. Gowdy will have fewer guests and longer, more in-depth conversations.

"I get to look back at the interesting things that happened in the week, the past, and I get to look ahead," Gowdy said. "And there's a certain tranquility and serenity associated with Sunday nights, at least in South Carolina, and probably across the country."

On his podcast Gowdy has pressed his brand of reasoned if ardent conservatism — one that seeks a grounding in "facts and evidence" and the "rule of law." He repeated these themes this week, saying they would feature largely on his show. He also reiterated why he left Congress in 2019.

"You have to reach the right result in the right way," he said. "And that's the system I'm used to. I'm not used to a system where the only thing that matters is winning. And I think in politics, too much of that has seeped in, that the end justifies the means. And that's not what I am. And I actually think there is an appetite for fairness in the country."

Gowdy was in Colorado Springs on June 4 standing alongside his friend Sen. Tim Scott at the Leadership Program of the Rockies. Scott, co-author with Gowdy of the book "Unified," will be Gowdy's first guest on Sunday Night in America.

"Timmy and I, excuse me, Sen. Scott and I are speaking tonight, and I'll be on a plane first thing in the morning, coming back home," he said.

Scott was among Gowdy's closest friends during his time in Washington, D.C., along with former Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, who stepped down as Director of National Intelligence in January, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Gowdy named all as potential guests on his new show.

"It think it is fascinating because UFOs are being discussed much more openly than I ever recall, and he was Director of National Intelligence," Gowdy said of Ratcliffe.

Gowdy said he would welcome guests from across the political spectrum on his show. He said he worked with 600 to 700 people during his years in the U.S. House and retains a good relationship "with 99 percent of them." Expect a heavy lean toward South Carolina, he said, with guests such as former Gov. Nikki Haley, Rep. Jim Clyburn and Sen. Lindsey Graham but also former Louisiana representative, and current advisor to President Joe Biden, Cedric Richmond, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

"If you have the best ideas, and you have the facts on your side, you should not be fearful of talking to anyone," Gowdy said.

This includes Nancy Pelosi.

"Welcome. I'd love to have her on," he said. "Well, that would probably be the seventh day of the Apocalypse, but people are welcome."

While often defending Trump and calling into question the Russia investigation — Devin Nunes was a notable early guest on his podcast — Gowdy has also held the farthest right wing of his party to account. On his Jan. 12 podcast, the first episode to air after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Gowdy delivered a 41-minute political sermon, exclaiming "we can only be destroyed from within." Gowdy, who does his own writing, told listeners that political parties would let them down, false allegations would mislead them, ends do not justify the means and people who set unrealistic expectations should be ignored.

Gowdy, who also said at the time that he no longer knew what his party stood for, said he had watched every word of Trump's speech about the "stolen election" prior to the march on the Capitol.

"My reaction as I sat there ... as the president was speaking was this, 'If the facts really are as you state them, then why aren't you winning in court?'"

Being a prosecutor, delivering arguments to undecided juries, Gowdy said this week, was his "dream job." Similarly, he said, he would lean on the art of persuasion to draw in viewers from across the political spectrum.

"The easiest thing in the world to do is to ratify or validate what people already believe," Gowdy said. "I mean, anybody can do that. What's hard is to get people to think, or kind of reevaluate where they are based on the facts and the evidence."