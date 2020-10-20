To limit power of chairman, Greenville County councilman proposing term limits

After numerous clashes over power dynamics and the way Greenville County has conducted business in recent years, one Greenville County councilman plans to introduce a rule change that would prevent Chairman Butch Kirven from running for chairman if Kirven is reelected to the council in November.

Outgoing councilman Rick Roberts, who lost his Republican primary election in June, plans to request a rules change at the council’s meeting at 5 p.m. tonight. The change would set a two-term limit on the chairman followed by at least two years before the council members would be eligible to become chairman again.

If successful, the move would make Kirven ineligible to become chairman again in January if he’s reelected. Kirven faces opposition from Democratic challenger Will Morin for the District 26 seat at the Nov. 3 election.

The council doesn’t currently have a term limit for its chairman. It elects a new chairman at the first meeting in January every two years.

Kirven has served as chairman for the past four years. He has been chairman 12 of the 16 years he has served on the council.

On Tuesday, Kirven said it is up to the council. He declined to say whether he was in favor or opposed to the change or whether he would seek the chairmanship again if reelected.

The chairman in Greenville County is a powerful position. The chairman leads the council meetings, appoints committee chairs and serves on various boards, including a three-member committee that oversees the project to redevelop County Square into a multi-use $1 billion project.

In 2017, for example, after councilmembers Willis Meadows, Joe Dill and Mike Barnes unsuccessfully sued the county over a supermajority voting discrepancy after a vote to add two new fees, Kirven removed Meadows and Dill as committee chairs. After Dill voted to make Kirven chair again in January 2019, Kirven reinstated Dill as a committee chair.

Roberts declined to discuss the rule change ahead of the meeting.