Tension rises again as Greenville County Council finalizes board replacements

Greenville County Council made official the election of two new council members to serve on county economic development boards, replacing two longtime fellow members in a move that one council member repeatedly said was a “vindictive” move by Chairman Willis Meadows.

The split vote further showed a fracturing among the county’s leaders at a time when the county can ill afford it as it seeks momentum on several key issues: budget approval for the next two fiscal years, a solution to its embattled land development regulations, the upcoming county reassessment, and redrawing the lines of its 12 districts.

The source of division this time was a vote to name the council’s representatives to the boards of the Greenville Area Development Corporation and the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center, formerly the Donaldson Center.

The council’s committee of the whole voted two weeks earlier to replace Councilman Butch Kirven on GADC and Councilwoman Liz Seman on SCTAC, though each sought to continue serving on the boards.

Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas was selected rather than Kirven, and Councilman Ennis Fant was chosen rather than Seman.

On June 1, the council took a vote to finalize the appointments — typically a voice vote that is rarely debated.

Seman read a statement expressing her disappointment about board changes and saying some council members had given their word to support Seman and Kirven for the seats, only to recant on the vote.

“If we want to offer equal opportunities to serve then we should implement term limits for our council appointments, not simply remove people who are doing a good job,” she said in part.

The most disconcerting thing to her was a member of the council wanted to make a motion to reconsider the board appointments “and was basically bullied” into not making the motion, she said.

When Kirven asked for a roll call vote, Meadows called it an interesting request on an item that came to the council with support from the committee level.

“In my memory, 14 years on council, we’ve never had a roll call on a committee report but it seems that this has created some problem with people that don’t like to lose,” he said.

Meadows comment sparked Councilman Dan Tripp, who was elected as vice chair under Meadows but has since butted heads with the chairman on multiple occasions, to speak.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“I was going to sit quietly and vote until you made a comment about some members don’t like losing. You know, I was on the winning side of your chairmanship, Mr. Chairman, and I guess the thing that upsets me the most, and has caused a rift on this council, is how you’ve handled these elections.

“I know for a fact that you committed to one of these members and then voted against them. I know that for a fact. I sat in the meetings where you talked about it where you tried to get me to vote against them.”

Tripp said it was a vindictive move that was unbecoming of the council and replaced two longstanding board members “under the cloak of darkness.”

Meadows didn’t respond.

But Tzouvelekas did. He said he was qualified for the board and that he called Kirven months earlier to ask about the board. He said Kirven asked for his support because he had unfinished business on the board.

“And I told you I was going to pray about it,” Tzouvelekas said.

Tzouvelekas later told Kirven he planned to seek the board seat and thought he had the votes on the council to get the appointment.

Kirven told Tzouvelekas the debate was “going nowhere” and it didn’t make sense to argue about it in the meeting.

“I want council to know I didn’t just do this overnight,” Tzouvelekas said. “I did call and talk to you about this.”

The shift came a month after the council rejected a housing development along Old Grove Road that became contentious after some on the council, including Kirven and Seman, supported the project though Fant and Councilman Lynn Ballard, who represent the area, wanted it turned down.

That project was rejected on the same 7-5 margin as the vote to name Tzouvelekas and Fant to the boards two weeks later. Meadows, Tzouvelekas, Fant, Ballard and council members Mike Barnes, Xanthene Norris and Steve Shaw voted to replace the board members. Tripp, Seman and Kirven were joined by Joe Dill and Chris Harrison in voting against the change.

Kirven previously called it payback for their support of the project, while Seman told Ballard it was a grudge vote.

Meadows denied that to The Post and Courier, calling it “ridiculous,” and also said there was no coalition that had formed on the council.