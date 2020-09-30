Speed drop ditched for 'baby steps,' but Greenville still aims to slow residential traffic

The concept is simple: To slow down traffic in neighborhoods, drop speed limits across the city to 20 mph.

It's part of a national movement called "20 is Plenty."

But after research amid calls to consider using the program in Greenville, first reported by The Post and Courier this past summer, city leaders are taking a scaled-down approach.

Essentially, a marketing campaign to encourage people drive the 20 mph speed -- or, as Public Works Director Mike Murphy said, "baby steps."

Beyond that, city engineers and law enforcement say the impact of reducing all streets to 20 mph is minimal.

The city's default speed limit on residential streets, if a limit isn't posted, is 30 mph.

In research conducted since cycling advocates first presented the idea in August, the city found that blanket drops in speed limit amounted to an average of 1.9 mph slower speeds, City Engineer Dwayne Cooper said.

That number can be good on some streets, like those that are lined with parked cars, but isn't noticeable on others, such as prominent trouble spot McDaniel Avenue, Cooper said.

“Just by changing the speed limit on the sign, you’re not getting great reductions," he said. "You’re not going to go from 30 mph to 20 mph just by changing the sign.”

The city reviewed collision data over the past four years. In the case of collisions involving bicycles, there were 76 incidents and 175 total injuries.

In more than 4,000 collisions in the city so far this year, only about 7 percent have occurred on smaller streets, Interim Police Chief Howie Thompson said.

The city studied five cities that dropped speed limits to 20 mph, whether citywide or in strategic locations: Asheville, N.C.; Fremont, Calif.; Franklin, Tenn.; Boulder, Colo.; and Concord, N.C.

The city plans to spend $250,000 this year on efforts to calm traffic in residential neighborhoods, using measures like speed humps, planted medians and message boards that register speeds.

In encouraging 20 mph speeds, Murphy said the city should take a targeted approach and allow individual neighborhoods to initiate action.

Investment in a total program that would involve replacing hundreds of street signs "gets very, very expensive in a hurry," he said, and would require a substantial capital investment.

City Councilman Wil Brasington said that he would like the city to start with a marketing campaign like the city's effort to encourage mask use to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“I could easily envision in select spots these types of campaigns,” Brasington said.

The basis for the "20 is Plenty" campaign comes from the Vision Zero Network, an initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities that was first implemented in Europe two decades ago. It holds that a pedestrian's chances of surviving impact with a car increase drastically with small adjustments of speed.

According to the research, a person hit by a car traveling 30 mph has a 50 percent chance of surviving, while a person hit at 20 mph has a 90 percent chance.