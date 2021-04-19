Single-stream recycling in Greenville loses money. The city is committed, others ask 'why?'

GREENVILLE — On some level, tossing your soda can or plastic butter tub into the recycling bin just feels right.

It has for years, ever since cities and other entities that pick up trash from the curb allowed for recyclable materials to be mixed together in what's called a single-stream system. Now, though, that feeling of doing good has been called into question after the city of Simpsonville announced it would do away with its curbside recycling program.

Why? Not only is it too costly, according to Simpsonville officials, it might be doing more harm to the environment than good.

That provocative idea shined new light on curbside recycling efforts elsewhere in the Upstate, particularly on the largest providers in the area — the city of Greenville and Greater Greenville Sanitation.

One is all in. The other questions whether the effort is worthwhile.

At Greater Greenville Sanitation, which serves 54,000 customers in the unincorporated area of Greenville County west of the city, executive director Steve Cole said the community needs to wake up to the "the fairytale of recycling." The amount of material that actually ends up being recycled from curbside pickup is worth a fraction of the cost, both financially and environmentally, to collect it, Cole told The Post and Courier.

Recycling companies once paid collectors for the material. Now, collectors are paying companies to accept it.

“You’ve got too many people who are dead-set and really, really passionate about it," Cole said. "They don’t want to hear what the dollars and cents, and the economics, and what the pitfalls are. They just want to do it.”

Meanwhile, the city of Greenville has doubled down on its recycling efforts after revealing a year ago that a host of categories of plastics are being buried in landfills even as the city instructs customers to include them in the single-stream bins. As in the county and elsewhere, the city has gone from being paid to recycle to paying for it.

In January, the city worked with the area's predominant recyclables processor, Pratt Industries, to "refine our agreement and extend our current recycling contract for seven years," city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton told The Post and Courier.

"While recycling is not a money-making endeavor, it's the right thing to do," Brotherton said.

Greater Greenville Sanitation will continue to recycle, Cole said, but Simpsonville's decision could portend what's to come.

'Under the guise of doing good'

On April 13, Simpsonville City Council voted unanimously to end curbside recycling service in September, citing the need to “protect taxpayer money from an inefficient practice."

The city faced the same cost reversal experienced across the everywhere. In 2018, as part of China's "National Sword" policy change, the country ceased to accept most plastic material from outside countries, including the U.S. The market for recycled material shrunk drastically.

Pratt Industries used to pay the city for recyclables but the company began charging in 2019, beginning with a rate of $25 a ton and now more than doubling to $65 a ton, Simpsonville City Councilwoman Jenn Hulehan said in a statement justifying the decision.

While a precise number isn't known, reports estimate that as much as 25 percent of recyclables end up in a landfill, she said.

"It looks less like saving the environment and more like throwing money — taxpayer money — into the landfill under the guise of doing good," Hulehan said. "I can’t justify that."

Simpsonville will instead encourage residents to set aside recyclable material that actually is accepted — aluminum cans, certain plastic bottles, cardboard — and take it to drop-off centers. The reasoning is that people taking the material to centers will properly sort it and make sure it isn't contaminated, which can happen with items like an oily pizza box or an unwashed detergent container.

But when it comes to the larger entities, what's true for one isn't so for the other.

A feel good proposition

Cole said he would rather eliminate the $700,000 a year it costs to recycle and give customers a $15-a-year reduction on their bills.

Greater Greenville Sanitation, a special-service district formed by the state Legislature in 1968 to provide service, pays $16 a ton to deposit waste in the county's Twin Chimneys landfill along U.S. 25 in south Greenville County. It pays Pratt $65 a ton to process single-stream recyclables.

The utility sends out 16 dump trucks to pick up an average of 3,000 tons of residential trash each month. For recycling, there are four trucks that collect about 180 tons a month.

Like Hulehan, Cole doesn't have a specific source to cite how much recyclable waste isn't recycled, but he estimates a far greater percentage — 70 percent.

When considering the gas it takes to deploy four trucks and then transport the recycling to a sorting facility, plus the electricity used at those facilities, Cole cites the "fairytale of recycling."

"My challenge to everyone is to tell me what the carbon footprint is," he said. "Nobody really and truly wants to dig deep and say, 'This really doesn't make any sense. Why would you do that?'"

Recycling will remain in practice, he said, though he would prefer residents drop acceptable materials off at centers. With single-stream, those who recycle in a way that follows standard can't be sure their neighbor isn't contaminating the combined material.

The utility received approval by the Greenville County Council to charge a $35-per-year residential recycling fee. Cole said the utility hasn't implemented it while it waits to see the next Pratt increase.

"Recycling at the end of the day is a feel-good proposition," he said. "If it makes you feel good and makes you want to do it, that's great."

But, there is a key factor in how viable recycling is: participation. In the sphere of Greater Greenville Sanitation, only 20 percent of customers participate.

In the city of Greenville, the number is far higher — typically 75 percent or more, Brotherton said.

Doubling down

In February 2020, City Public Works Director Mike Murphy told Greenville City Council he needed to be transparent with the public.

Not everything the city said to put in the recycling bin was actually recycled — in particular, Plastics 3 through 7. Those plastics include things like butter tubs and microwavable meal trays. The number can be found somewhere on the package. Those plastics have ceased to be profitable, especially when China closed its borders to taking them. However, Plastics 1 and 2 remain profitable — water bottles, milk jugs and the like. So do aluminum cans and untainted cardboard.

Despite the change in viability, the city still lists Plastics 3 through 7 as "accepted." This is because the amount of that material that ends up in the stream, less than about 2 percent, is negligible and the tradeoff is making the process simple, Brotherton said.

"The percentage of non-recyclable plastics — items like grocery bags, egg cartons and butter tubs — is negligible, so we choose not to provide exclusionary lists that could discourage participation," she said. "We want to make recycling as convenient as possible and encourage citizens to make the environmentally responsible choice."

The city has no clear indication if the lesser desired plastics will ever become marketable again.

Regardless, the city has staked its claim to recycling with a negotiated deal with Pratt for the next seven years. Under the deal, the city would pay $80 per ton for the life of the contract — insulating against price increases — and receive rebates. The contract can be canceled without cause with 30 days notice. The city now hauls its materials directly to Pratt facilities, Brotherton said, saving about $150,000.

The city's cost for recycling is about $630,000 annually and is about 15 percent of the total cost of solid waste service. It is funded both by a $16-per-month fee to residents and subsidies from general taxes.

Last year, the city considered a $1 to $3 recycling fee, possibly charged only to those who recycle. However, that isn't on the table.

Why lose money? Brotherton said it isn't about just money.

"I wouldn't characterize it as money being lost," she said. "It's an investment in a service our residents use and appreciate."