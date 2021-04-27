Simpsonville's $20M budget includes road repaving, employee pay bump

SIMPSONVILLE — A 4-percent pay bump for employees, the purchase of trash pick up equipment, $250,000 in repaving projects, and $1.1 million in spending and updates to the city's Heritage Park are all in Simpsonville's $20 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

City Administrator Diana Gracely presented highlights of the spending plan to City Council at a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night. Council voted unanimously to approve the budget on first reading.

Gracely said the budget as presented is conservative and designed to add to the city's budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year.

The plan does not include any tax increases and will not pull money from the city's general fund balance. With the exception of a $14 million revenue bond that will fund expansive downtown upgrades in the coming years, it does not include any additional debt.

Gracely told Council the employee pay increase was a cost in living adjustment that will go into effect in October.

The city is purchasing trash pick up equipment as it prepares to take over its own sanitation services in September. The new equipment includes new trash cans and four trash trucks.

Updates to Heritage Park include the addition of pickle ball courts, a disc golf course and new signage, as well as the purchase of two vehicles and the installation of automated gates. The total projected budget for the city's parks and recreation department is about $1.4 million.

The budget also includes the purchase of three new vehicles for the city's police department, a new street sweeper, the installation of a new fueling system for Simpsonville's public works department, and renovating a storage building known as the "Tater Shed" into an event venue.

Upgrades to a fire station parking lot and new fire department radios are also among the capital purchases planned for the coming year.