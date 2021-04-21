Second Amendment ordinance draws crowd as Greenville County Council sends it to committee

Greenville County is considering a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance forbidding county employees from enforcing federal gun laws.

Councilman Steve Shaw, a gun law attorney and board member of gun rights group SC Carry, introduced the ordinance during an April 20 meeting. Dozens crowded together in limited seating at council chambers while others stood in the lobby or outside the doors to County Square. Many wore orange “Guns Save Lives” stickers.

It was the largest in-person turnout to a council meeting since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

From the outset, the citizen comment portion of the meeting turned frenetic. Residents whooped and gave a standing ovation to the first speaker who spoke in favor of Shaw’s ordinance. From there, residents either cheered or chuckled. One speaker turned to face the crowd rather than the council, and another was told not to speak directly to Shaw but to address the council as a whole.

Four residents spoke in favor of the ordinance and just as many spoke against it. Council members didn’t discuss Shaw’s proposal at first reading and instead referred it to the public safety committee.

The first, Jack Logan, who runs the Put Down the Guns Now Young People nonprofit, spoke in favor, saying when people speak about school shootings, “parenting comes first.” He said if residents were allowed to openly carry guns, they could prevent shootings like the one at Lavish Lounge in Greenville County in 2020 when a gunman opened fire during a concert, killing two and injuring 10.

The second, who gave her name as Mrs. Thomas, said she supported gun rights but opposed school shootings. She spoke for just a few sentences before Shaw interrupted her, saying her speech was off topic because she spoke about school shootings rather than the infringement of gun rights that his ordinance addresses. Meadows overruled him and told her to go ahead.

She urged the council to remove “bump stocks” from a list of gun accessories the ordinance said would be unlawful restrictions “on an individual’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms.” She cited former President Donald Trump’s landmark rule that classified bump stocks — which enable semiautomatic firearms to act more like a fully automatic weapon — as machine guns and regulated under the Gun Control Act.

“You know good and well that this is not a symbolic gesture,” she said. “This gesture holds legal weight and challenges the balance between Greenville and the federal government. Preemptively reversing protective measures like the one to ban bump stocks — President Trump’s historic legacy — is one grounded in fear, conspiracy and paranoia.”

Then Allen Stephenson walked to the podium, dressed in a suit, and turned to the audience as he spoke in favor of the ordinance protecting Second Amendment rights. Stephenson, who cofounded Southern Tide apparel company, shot and killed a man in 2016 outside Stephenson’s gated castle-like home on Paris Mountain in Greenville. Walt Wilkins, 13th Circuit Solicitor, said Stephenson was immune from prosecution in that incident, citing the state’s ‘stand your ground’ law.

Stephenson said he was just as worthy of defending his family and his life as any government authority. Those who misuse their rights should be prosecuted, he said, but the county should make a stand for the Second Amendment because it is the “lynchpin” of all other rights.

J.M. Hoskinson called the legislation meaningless because in a pro-gun state like South Carolina, there is no way gun rights would be stripped away. He said a “pro-jobs” county like Greenville would send a message that it supports “far-out-there legislation” if it passed this ordinance and said it could be a stumbling block for attracting businesses.

Via livestream, Katy Lentz said she lost a friend at the Columbine High School shooting 22 years ago to the day of the ordinance being introduced. She said she usually spends the day reflecting on that school shooting.

"But instead I am here asking you to vote against an ordinance that would make it easier for events like the one that happened in Littleton, Colorado to occur," she said, adding that Greenville wouldn't be on the "Top 10" lists if it was the wild west with guns strapped to every hip and "paranoia seeping into our cities."

If passed, Shaw’s ordinance would make Greenville the second county in the Upstate after Anderson to pass a second amendment sanctuary law. Horry County also passed one in 2020.

His ordinance would “establish a county prohibition on infringements of the right to keep and bear arms” and would consider unlawful any regulation that “restricts an individual’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

That includes any firearms, accessories or ammunition, any taxes or fees placed on firearms, registration or tracking guns, gun confiscation, any restrictions on use or carry of any non-fully automatic guns and any restrictions “limiting hand grips, stocks, flash suppressors, bayonet mounts, magazine capacity, clip capacity, internal capacity, bump stocks, suppressors, or types of ammunition.”

In an interview with The Post and Courier prior to the meeting, Shaw said the measure is intended to pre-empt any future federal gun restrictions and would make it unlawful for county employees, including sheriff’s deputies, from participating in federal gun restrictions.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis told The Post and Courier he supports the ordinance and that it wouldn’t have an effect on current operations of the sheriff’s office.

“What it does is it prohibits county officials from enforcing federal firearms law,” he said. “In other words, if the federal government wants to make any new gun law, it’s up to them to enforce it. They’re not going to commandeer our resources and capability to enforce its law.”

Shaw authors an annually updated book, “Shaw’s South Carolina Gun Law,” which has been used as a gun law resource for attorneys across the state since he first published it 12 years ago. Gov. Henry McMaster awarded Shaw the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, for Shaw’s work on behalf of gun owners and gun rights.

The ordinance makes exceptions to enforce federally banned fully-automatic weapons and does not apply to those prohibited from possessing firearms due to felony convictions. It also maintains that federal bans on firearms inside federal buildings would be enforced and that individuals in the county could still participate in concealed carry permitting processes or other gun registrations required by law.

Shaw said the timing of his ordinance was coincidental to the recent number of mass shootings across the country, including in Rock Hill earlier this month where a former NFL player killed six people.

“Those mass killings are just disgusting, ugly, and I can never figure out if it’s selfish or if these people are just so desperate that they’re just looking for some notoriety,” Shaw said.

But he said protecting gun rights would offer citizens some chance of protection in a shooting event.

He wants to pass an ordinance that holds the weight of law rather than a resolution like the one Pickens County passed last year that stated the county council’s position but isn’t enforceable. In early 2020, Councilman Joe Dill introduced a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution that was referred to committee but wasn’t taken up by the full council.

Shaw campaigned on upholding gun rights and said he was fulfilling a campaign promise.

“I just feel it’s something the public I know wants,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of fear that rights are being taken away.”