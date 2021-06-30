SC Supreme Court rules Greenville fees violate state law, a decision with statewide impact

The S.C. Supreme Court has rejected two fees Greenville County imposed on car and land owners as unconstitutional, cutting off a significant revenue source and pointing to a precedent that could impact local governments across the state.

The ruling comes the day after Greenville County Council finalized its budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, which includes close to $16 million in combined revenue from the two fees.

In the decision issued June 30, the court reversed an appellate ruling which upheld a road maintenance fee and telecommunications fee, saying they were in fact taxes and therefore violate state law.

Unlike a user fee, a local government must receive permission from the state General Assembly to implement new taxes, which Greenville County did not do, according to the ruling.

Justice John Kittredge suggested the decision could have far-reaching consequences throughout South Carolina.

"Local governments, for obvious reasons, want to avoid calling a tax a tax," he wrote. "I believe today's decision sends a clear message that the courts will not uphold taxes masquerading as 'service or user fees."

The lawsuit, which claimed the fees violated state law, was filed by Greenville County state Reps. Mike Burns and Garry Smith, and state Sen. Dwight Loftis.

Greenville County Council enacted the two ordinances in question in 2017. One increased a road maintenance fee previously on the books from $15 a year to $25 for every vehicle owner who registered a car in the county.

The other charged all county property owners about $15 a year over 10 years to fund an updated public safety telecommunications system.

The county argued that because vehicle owners in the county use the roads, and a more efficient communications network for first responders could increase property values, both ordinances qualified as user fees.

But in the opinion issued June 30, the Supreme Court said the road maintenance fee singles out a particular group, as many of the drivers who regularly travel on county roads have their vehicles registered elsewhere, disqualifying it as a user fee.

In the case of the communications fee, the Supreme Court ruled Greenville County did not provide sufficient evidence to suggest the system would significantly increase property values, and said their reasoning was overly broad, as any decision made by a local government should be made with improving property values in mind.

"Taxpayers should hope every action taken by local government is calculated to not damage property values," the ruling states.

Smith said he didn't take issue with the projects the county was funding through the fees, but with the way that funding was being collected.