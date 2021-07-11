SC Supreme Court fee ruling: Counties to push for legislative fix; cities mostly compliant

Cities and counties across South Carolina have been told to evaluate fees they charge in light of a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling that invalidated one fee and a portion of a second fee in Greenville County.

Though many of the fees commonly charged by local governments across the state would likely still pass muster if challenged following the high court’s June 30 ruling, road maintenance fees in particular may come under further scrutiny.

The South Carolina Association of Counties said it would lobby legislators to broaden its definition of a user fee to make it legal for counties to continue to collect the fees — especially road maintenance fees, which are prevalent across the state.

Many of the fees cities charge are likely to be upheld, but the Municipal Association of South Carolina told its members to study fees charged to ensure they are valid, said Scott Slatton, MASC’s director of advocacy and communications. Cities across the state commonly charge public works fees, stormwater fees and fire fees.

“Many, if not most, of the fees for services municipalities levy are going to be compliant,” Slatton said.

A few cities do charge a road maintenance fee, which may be more problematic, Slatton said.

The Supreme Court ruled that user fees must provide a specific benefit to those being charged the fee beyond any benefit to the general public.

Under that scenario, a fire fee charged to property owners, would likely be valid because it could improve fire service and lower insurance rates for those who pay the fee, said Joshua Rhodes, deputy executive director of SCAC. The same argument could be made for sewer fees or public works fees, which specifically benefit those charged the fees, he said.

But the court found that while Greenville County’s road maintenance fee provided a service to those who paid it, the general public also benefited from the road improvements.

The county should call those types of fees what they are — a tax — wrote Justice John Kittredge.

“Local governments, for obvious reasons, want to avoid calling a tax a tax,” he wrote. “I believe today’s decision sends a clear message that the courts will not uphold taxes masquerading as ’service or user fees.'”

The court didn’t say the fees were unconstitutional, only that they didn’t comply with the state’s statute, so the Association of Counties plans to ask lawmakers to change the statute to make the fees legal, Rhodes said.

“We will be pushing for a legislative fix,” he said.

Slatton said the MASC also would support legislation that would clarify the Supreme Court’s ruling to preserve the ability of municipalities to charge fees for services, though it hasn’t made a formal decision to lobby for the change yet.

That fix may not be an easy sell. Three of the plaintiffs in the Greenville County fees case are lawmakers — State Reps. Mike Burns and Garry Smith, and state Sen. Dwight Loftis, all of Greenville County.

Smith, R-Simpsonville, said he would be interested to see what solution the associations come up with but he would likely be opposed to legislative changes to broaden local government ability to collect fees instead of taxes.

“I think that would open up a door that would be impossible to close later,” Smith said.

The lawmakers filed the case in 2018 after Greenville County raised its road maintenance fee from $15 a year to $25 for every vehicle owner who registered a car in the county. The other charged all county property owners about $15 a year over 10 years to fund an updated public safety telecommunications system.

Two lower courts ruled for the county but the Supreme Court reversed the decision.

Greenville County plans to ask for the court to rehear the case. Its motion is expected to be filed next week.